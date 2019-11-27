Best 4 Channel Car Amplifier: Get Clear and Solid Sound
It’s almost impossible to have good quality sound without a good quality amplifier
- Best OverallAlpine 4 Channel Car AmplifierSummarySummary
This amplifier is lightweight and small enough to fit anywhere. It also features a built-in equalizer.ProsPros
It delivers great quality sound at an affordable price with very little distortion. It also has internal thermal heat sinks to keep it cool.ConsCons
It’s difficult to fit thicker wiring because of the connectors. There have also been complaints that it has a short lifespan.
- Best ValuePlanet Audio 4 Channel Car AmplifierSummarySummary
This amplifier is flexible and can work with any factory or aftermarket head unit and speakers.ProsPros
It is durable and offers brilliant thermal protection. It also has a built-in crossover and comes with a long six-year warranty.ConsCons
The cable connections can easily break if overtightened. It is also too big to fit in certain locations.
- Honorable MentionRockford Fosgate 600 Watt 4 Channel AmplifierSummarySummary
This amplifier has a fantastic build quality and lots of power with 600 watts between the four channels. It is also easy to install.ProsPros
The output is higher than many of its rivals, and its astounding sound quality is hard to beat. It also has added EQ and bass boost functions.ConsCons
The price is quite high in comparison to many of its competitors. It is also heavy and a bit bulky to fit in certain spaces.