Best 4 Channel Car Amplifier: Get Clear and Solid Sound

The amplifier is the heart and soul of any sound system and the difference between distorted sounds and loud, clear bass. The wrong amplifier can cause other components to fail and higher expenses in the long run. This guide includes some of the best four-channel car amplifiers on the market today.

    Alpine 4 Channel Car Amplifier
    Summary
    This amplifier is lightweight and small enough to fit anywhere. It also features a built-in equalizer.

    Pros
    It delivers great quality sound at an affordable price with very little distortion. It also has internal thermal heat sinks to keep it cool.

    Cons
    It’s difficult to fit thicker wiring because of the connectors. There have also been complaints that it has a short lifespan.

    Planet Audio 4 Channel Car Amplifier
    Summary
    This amplifier is flexible and can work with any factory or aftermarket head unit and speakers.

    Pros
    It is durable and offers brilliant thermal protection. It also has a built-in crossover and comes with a long six-year warranty.

    Cons
    The cable connections can easily break if overtightened. It is also too big to fit in certain locations.

    Rockford Fosgate 600 Watt 4 Channel Amplifier
    Summary
    This amplifier has a fantastic build quality and lots of power with 600 watts between the four channels. It is also easy to install.

    Pros
    The output is higher than many of its rivals, and its astounding sound quality is hard to beat. It also has added EQ and bass boost functions.

    Cons
    The price is quite high in comparison to many of its competitors. It is also heavy and a bit bulky to fit in certain spaces.

Tips

  • Get an amplifier with a built-in crossover. A crossover allows more bass with less distortion out of the speakers. It can also increase sound quality and sound clarity.
  • Don’t buy a high-quality amplifier and then use thin, cheap wiring. Use the correct copper-clad aluminum wiring to get the best sound out of your system.
  • Some people think that it is better to mount the amplifier upside down for better sound quality. Don’t do this, as it causes the amplifier to trap heat, which can damage components.

FAQs

Q: How many channels do I need on a car amplifier?

A: It depends on how many speakers you want to power. A single-channel is ideal for a subwoofer only, while a two-channel amplifier can normally push two speakers and a subwoofer. Four-channel amplifiers are versatile because they can power a full speaker system and subwoofer.

Q: What does bridgeable mean?

A: This means that two channels can be connected to power a single speaker in order to produce more power. Most amplifiers have this feature, and some also have a bass boost or crossover features that can be used on two out of the four channels.

Q: What is the signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio?

A: Rated in decibels, the signal-to-noise ratio is a way to compare the amount of audio signal an amplifier has against the amount of internal electrical noise it has. Good amplifiers have an SNR of 90dB and above.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best four-channel car amplifier is the Alpine 4 Channel Car Amplifier. It produces fantastic quality sound and comes at a great price. It is also small and lightweight.

For a more affordable alternative, try the Planet Audio AC1200.4 4.

