Best 4 Channel Car Amplifier: Get Clear and Solid Sound

Tips

Get an amplifier with a built-in crossover. A crossover allows more bass with less distortion out of the speakers. It can also increase sound quality and sound clarity.

Don’t buy a high-quality amplifier and then use thin, cheap wiring. Use the correct copper-clad aluminum wiring to get the best sound out of your system.

Some people think that it is better to mount the amplifier upside down for better sound quality. Don’t do this, as it causes the amplifier to trap heat, which can damage components.

FAQs

Q: How many channels do I need on a car amplifier?

A: It depends on how many speakers you want to power. A single-channel is ideal for a subwoofer only, while a two-channel amplifier can normally push two speakers and a subwoofer. Four-channel amplifiers are versatile because they can power a full speaker system and subwoofer.

Q: What does bridgeable mean?

A: This means that two channels can be connected to power a single speaker in order to produce more power. Most amplifiers have this feature, and some also have a bass boost or crossover features that can be used on two out of the four channels.

Q: What is the signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio?

A: Rated in decibels, the signal-to-noise ratio is a way to compare the amount of audio signal an amplifier has against the amount of internal electrical noise it has. Good amplifiers have an SNR of 90dB and above.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best four-channel car amplifier is the Alpine 4 Channel Car Amplifier. It produces fantastic quality sound and comes at a great price. It is also small and lightweight.

For a more affordable alternative, try the Planet Audio AC1200.4 4.