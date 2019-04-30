Best 10-Inch Subwoofers: Top Picks for Building That Bottom

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Window-rattling, earth-shattering, gut-wrenching bass—these are some of the evocative imagery that most people associate with subwoofers. However, the best 10-inch subwoofer for your ride produces more than just thundering bass; it delivers the power and clarity for low frequency sounds to really explore the sonic space of your favorite tunes. These are our picks for the best-rated 10-inch subwoofer speakers today.

Best 10-inch Subwoofer Overall: JL Audio 10W3V3-D4 10-inch Subwoofer

Best Value 10-inch Subwoofer: Rockville RW10CA 10-inch Active Powered Car Subwoofer

Best 10-inch Subwoofer Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate P3D2 10-inch Subwoofer

Benefits of 10-inch Subwoofers

Boost your bass. Modern, door-mounted car stereo speakers may be able to reproduce crystal clear higher frequencies, but the small size cannot generate adequate low frequencies without heavily distorting. Subwoofers are able to reproduce frequencies below 80 Hertz on average, giving you that rich, full-bodied bass that really makes your music come to life.

Improve higher frequency performance. Subwoofers generally receive power from an independent amplifier, so you can adjust the crossover frequency of your stereo. This sends all the low bass notes to the sub and sends the higher frequencies only to the woofers and tweeters. Standard stereo speakers have to handle both frequencies, but subwoofers let the woofers and tweeters maximize midrange and high frequencies.

Smoother sound without distortion. The best 10-inch subwoofers give you rich, dynamic, and crystal clear sound performance for all frequencies. You'll be able to rock out to smoother sounding music free of distracting distortion—at neighborhood-friendly and Friday night volume levels.

Versatile installation options. A subwoofer provides a bigger speaker enclosure for your bass notes to fully resonate, but its larger size means that it cannot fit inside your narrow car doors. Thankfully, a subwoofer generates non-directional audio, so it can be installed in your vehicle's trunk or under a seat, depending on the model or your preference.

Types of 10-inch Subwoofers

Component

Component subwoofers are just the speaker itself, without the enclosure or amplifier. Components subs are offered in an assortment of shapes and sizes, from 8 to 15 inches. These are the ideal type of subwoofers for shoppers looking to highly-customize their audio system with personally selected speakers, enclosures, and amplifiers.

Powered

Powered subwoofers are mounted inside a small, tidy enclosure and are powered by an amplifier. This type of subwoofer produces effective bass frequencies and great overall sound quality, but its compact enclosure prevents it from generating the power necessary for the hard-hitting low frequencies that rattle your fillings lose. Still, the small size and easy installation make them an attractive option for shoppers looking for a straightforward, space-saving sub.

Enclosed

Enclosed subwoofers come pre-mounted into an enclosure designed for a perfect fit with the sub. You will have to source an amplifier with this kind of subwoofer. Though there aren’t as many enclosed subwoofers options to choose from, this is a perfect choice for buyers who want a convenient subwoofer setup.

Vehicle-Specific

Vehicle-specific subs are designed to fit in convenient, space-saving locations in many cars, trucks, and SUVs, and are frequently color-matched to your vehicle’s interior. These subwoofers come pre-mounted in an enclosure engineered for best sound quality and fit with your particular ride. This is an excellent option for consumers who are looking for a convenient, space-efficient subwoofer solution that offers OEM-style and finish.

Top Brands

Alpine

Founded in 1967 with its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Alpine Electronics, Inc. is the consumer electronics subsidiary of the electronics components manufacturer Alps Electrics. Alpine specializes in manufacturing automotive audio and navigation products, with 76% of its revenue derived from OEM sales. One of its best-selling products is the Alpine Type-S SWS-10D4 10-inch Subwoofer.

JL Audio

Established in 1975, JL Audio is an American manufacturer of consumer audio products and accessories. The company produces high-quality audio products for home, marine, and automotive applications, with the special distinction of being considered a pioneer in the latter category. A top product of this brand is the JL Audio 10W3V3-D4 10-inch Subwoofer.

Rockford Fosgate

Tracing its roots to 1973, Rockford Fosgate is a subsidiary of the Tempe, Arizona-based Rockford Corporation. Rockford Fosgate has been an innovator in the consumer audio business since its inception, creating groundbreaking solutions like the Frequency Energizer. Today, the brand manufactures audio products for automotive, marine, motorcycle, and other applications. One of its best-selling products is the Rockford Fosgate P3D2 10-inch Subwoofer.

10-inch Subwoofer Pricing

Under $150: There are several 10-inch subwoofers available at this price point. Shoppers can expect these cut-rate subwoofers to offer decent performance, quality, and features for an excellent price.

$150-$300: Most 10-inch subwoofers fall into this price range. Consumers will have a dizzying array of quality subs to choose from in this pricing category, with most options delivering superb sound quality, durable construction, and great value.

Over $300: Shoppers with deep pockets will have plenty of 10-inch subwoofers to select from at this high price point. For those in search of the loudest 10-inch subwoofer, there's a good chance you'll find one priced in this range. Most 10-inch subwoofers at this price point deliver amazing performance, sound quality, and longevity.

Key Features

Size

Car subwoofers come in a variety of sizes, from 8 to 15 inches. Theoretically, larger subwoofers generate louder bass, but the size is not the only determining factor when it comes to overall performance. The sensitivity rating, enclosure type, and power handling of a subwoofer have a tremendous impact on its performance. A 10-inch subwoofer can produce superior performance and sound quality compared to a larger sub if it’s positioned correctly and adequately powered.

Sensitivity Rating

Sensitivity rating is the method for measuring the capacity of the subwoofer to convert power into volume. Subs with a higher sensitivity rating number need less power to generate loud, bassy sound without compromising clarity. Generally, sensitivity measurements of above 84 dB are considered decent, while any rating above 90 dB is regarded as excellent.

Enclosure Type

The type of enclosure your subwoofer is mounted into has a huge impact on how it sounds. If you want to maximize the volume of your sub, mount it into a ported enclosure. Its optimal airflow produces more sound while using less power. Alternatively, if you prefer a more precise, tight sound, mount your sub into a sealed enclosure. A sealed enclosure needs more power to produce the same volume as a ported enclosure.

Power Handling

The two most vital power handling ratings are Continuous (RMS) and Peak. Peak power handling indicates how much power a subwoofer can handle for brief periods of time. RMS denotes how much power a sub can handle continuously for long periods of time, making it the more important number to consider.

Impedance

Impedance is the effective resistance of an electric circuit to the current flow, measured in ohms. The majority of 10-inch subwoofers for cars, trucks, and SUVs are rated at 4 ohms, but there are other options rated at 2 ohms and 8 ohms. Both a subwoofer and amplifier need to have the same impedance rating in order for them to work together.

Other Considerations

Number of Voice Coils: Typical 10-inch subwoofers feature a single voice coil, but dual-voice-coil (DVC) subwoofers utilize two separate voice coils, each with its own connections, mounted on a single cylinder, and connected to a common core. DVC subwoofers are a popular choice among audiophiles who want greater flexibility in wiring their sound systems.

Best 10-inch Subwoofer Reviews & Recommendations 2019