As we trudge through the holiday season, gifts are on everyone's minds. We've spent our time scouring the internet to find the best online deals that readers of The Drive are sure to care about. Whether it's a present for you or someone you care about, the internet's gearheads are sure to find something on the list below that piques their interest. You've been good this year; why not treat yourself to a new subwoofer?

The holiday season brings good times and warm fuzzy feelings, so pretty much the opposite of what the weather is like at this time of year. You have a statistically higher chance of being involved in an accident if you drive throughout winter, so make sure you're covered with the Rexing V1P Plus 4K UHD Front and Rear Dash Cam with Wi-Fi . This model features front and rear dash cams, so you can keep track of what's going on from all angles. Pick it up now for just $119.99, saving you $50.

Over the holidays family and friends together and indulge in some shared downtime. The one place everyone seems to congregate 'round year acter year: a TV. Pick up the Samsung - 75" Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV and you'll have no shortage of real estate to watch your favorite Christmas movies. In fact, this 75-inch 4K screen is big and clear enough to invite the whole neighborhood around, and it costs just $1699.99, saving you $1,100.

How do we know when the holiday season has arrived: Christmas music. Flood your house with all your favorite classics over the next month with the ELAC Uni-Fi 2.0 UC52 Center Speaker , which is down to just $299.98, saving you $160.

Now is the time to go and visit family and friends, which means long car trips and been longer flights. Keep your devices charged from start to finish with the Aduro PowerUp Shine Qi Wireless Charging 10,000mAh Dual USB Backup Battery. At just $17.99, this is easily one of the best deals of the day, as it saves you $78. Your devices will be fully charged in no time via the two USB ports and wireless charging pad.

Autos

Up to 50% off selected subwoofers at Best Buy

2X MicroFiber Windshield Clean Shine Car Auto Wiper Cleaner Glass Window Brush for $9.99 on eBay

ThinkWare - F70 Dash Cam for $69.99 at Best Buy

Motorcycles

Open-box deals at Revzilla

Sena High Definition Speakers for $31.19 at Amazon

Tools / Home Improvement

Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool for $20.46 at Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Torque Wrench for $49.98 at Amazon

WorkPro 5-piece Pliers Set for $26.39 at Amazon

Up to 20% off select cordless combo kits at Home Depot

20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) for $479 at Home Depot

WORKPRO Multipurpose 48-Inch Workbench for $89.98 at Walmart

Power / Charging

Power Strip with USB Extension Cord for $9.89 at Amazon [Promo Code IX6AKQHM]

GOOLOO 600W Portable Power Station, 626Wh Solar Generator with 110V AC Outlet for $299.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code GOOLOOP600]

Aduro PowerUp Shine Qi Wireless Charging 10,000mAh Dual USB Backup Battery for $17.99 at Electronics Woot

Personal Audio

ELAC Uni-Fi 2.0 UC52 Center Speaker (Each), Black for $299.98 at Amazon

Samsung - HW-A40R 4ch Sound bar with Surround sound expansion for $119.00 at Best Buy

Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit - Electric Drum Set for $265.30 at Amazon

Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster Acoustic Electric Guitar for $1,599.99 at Adorama

Skullcandy Push XT Ultra True Wireless in-Ear Earbud for $35 at Amazon

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Cold Steel Recon 1 Folder Clip Pt. 4In Bold 9-3/8In Overall Folding Camping Knife for $84.95 at Amazon

Aiper Foldable Solar Panel 160W with Voltmeter for Camping for $168.19 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code ROWBET8E]

Fitness / Health

Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch for Android iPhone for $90 at Amazon

Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in for $22.99 at Amazon

Weider XRS 50 Home Gym with 112 Lb. Vinyl Weight Stack for $215 at Walmart

Televisions / Streaming Devices

Samsung - 75" Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1699.99 at Best Buy

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart

SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160p) LED Smart TV with HDR for $508 at Walmart

SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR for $398 at Walmart

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $179.99 at Amazon

Gaming / Kids' Gear

Aerobie Pro Ring Outdoor Flying Disc for $6.99 at Amazon

Matchbox 4-level Garage for $27.99 at Amazon

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Scorpion Raceway Boosted Set for $34.99 at Amazon

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 for PS4 and PC for $49.99 at Amazon

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.