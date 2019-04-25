Best Stereo Receivers: Get the Most out of Your Audio System

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There was a time when replacing the simple stereo receiver in your car was a commonplace solution for poor sound quality and a lack of acoustic abilities. However, modern OEM stereo receivers have integrated features that can make upgrading to an aftermarket receiver difficult. Luckily, there are many stereo receivers available that provide superior audio quality while keeping all the bells and whistles of OEM equipment.

Best Stereo Receiver Overall: Pioneer AVH-2300NEX

Best Stereo Receiver Value: JVC KD-R480

Best Stereo Receiver Honorable Mention: Sony XAV-AX200

Benefits of a Stereo Receiver

Better sound quality. Perhaps the single most important reason to buy a new stereo receiver for your car is to improve sound quality. High-quality stereo receivers are more powerful and specifically designed to produce a cleaner, richer, and louder sound.

Types of Stereo Receivers

Single-DIN

DIN is an acronym for Deutsches Institut für Normung, the German standards body that came up with the international criterion for car stereo receiver sizes back in the 1930s. Single-DIN receivers have been the norm in the automotive industry since that time and remain so to this day. The faceplate on a single-DIN receiver measures 7-inches wide by 2-inches high.

Double-DIN

Measuring twice as high as their single-DIN counterparts, these receivers are the standard size for the infotainment systems that are widely popular in modern automobiles. The extra room is used to pack in more features like a touchscreen display and advanced audio circuitry.

OEM-DIN

Some car manufacturers can be finicky about their stereo receivers and will build custom-sized models that are not easily replaceable with either a single- or double-DIN. There are kits available to wedge a regular-sized receiver into the hole in the dash, or you can buy an aftermarket receiver specially designed to fit into the custom slot.

Top Brands

Pioneer

Pioneer has been in the audio business since 1938 when the Tokyo, Japan-based company was founded by Nozomu Matsumoto as a radio and speaker repair shop. Since that time, Pioneer has grown into a multinational industry leader in audio and visual equipment. It produces some of the best stereo tuners on the market like the DEH-80PRS.

JVC

The Japan Victor Company got its start producing phonographs and records in Yokohama, Japan in 1927. It helped innovate the consumer electronics industry worldwide throughout the last century and was the first company to sell televisions in Japan. One of its popular receivers is the KW-M24BT.

Sony

Sony began just after World War 2 as an electronics boutique inside a department store in Tokyo, Japan. Originally named Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo, it settled on Sony as a western-sounding name to attract customers from the United States and Great Britain. It sells some of the best wifi stereo receivers in the world like the MEX-XB100BT.

Stereo Receiver Pricing

$20-$100: At this price range, customers can expect to find some decent stereo receivers, though they won’t have many of the features of higher-priced models. You can expect to find CD players, Bluetooth, and USB inputs on these receivers. Some models will have extras like Google Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a wireless remote.

Key Features

Bluetooth

Most stereo receivers have wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. Using Bluetooth, you can sync up a smartphone to take advantage of hands-free talking. The receiver uses the car speakers and a microphone so you can comfortably talk while driving. Some of the best stereo receivers with Bluetooth will also have A2DP audio streaming so you can use Pandora and other music apps for added entertainment options.

USB Inputs

These digital inputs give you the option of hooking up a flash drive, smartphone, or music device using a USB cable. This is an excellent way to bring a bunch of music on the road with you instead of lugging around a bunch of CDs.

CD/DVD Player

A CD player is standard fare in almost every stereo receiver on the market and still a favorite source of music for millions of people. DVD players are a great option if you have kids or go on long road trips. Many factory and aftermarket receivers have DVD players installed in them or have HDMI inputs to plug an external model into.

GPS Navigation

A necessary feature for people on-the-go who need help finding their destination. A GPS antenna located in the receiver sends and receives information from satellites to give an exact location on the map. Generally, you will only find GPS navigation on double-DIN receivers or single-DIN models with a flip-out face because of the extra space needed for the map.

Other Considerations

Compatibility: Many cars come equipped with features such as steering-wheel-mounted controls or voice controls that are custom-tailored to work with the OEM receiver. There are aftermarket receivers available that will work with your car’s features with the right adaptor kit.

Best Stereo Receiver Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Stereo Receiver Overall: Pioneer AVH-2300NEX