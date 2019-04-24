Best Car Amplifiers: Your Guide to the Best Sound and Volume

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The purpose of a car amplifier is to boost a small audio signal to a higher voltage to increase audio volume. In simple terms, it helps boost the signal from your car radio to larger speakers, resulting in louder audio inside the vehicle. Picking the right kind of amplifier can be a tricky task. We are here to help; here are our top picks for the best car amplifiers.

Best Car Amplifier Overall: Alpine PDX-V9, 5-Channel Extreme Power Density Digital Amplifier

Best Value Car Amplifier: Alpine MRV-F300 4-Channel Car Amplifier

Best Car Amplifier Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate TM400X4ad 4-Channel Amplifier

Benefits of Car Amplifiers

Increased volume. Factory car stereos almost always have a weak audio signal. With a car amplifier, you increase the stereo signal and volume to levels the factory stereos and speakers can’t achieve.

Car audio amplifiers offer more tuning options than what your basic factory stereo would offer. If you’re a music connoisseur or just would like the best sound, amplifiers will help solve that problem. Some high-quality car amplifiers come with a USB port that gives you access to tuning options, and others have a control panel on the unit. With different amplifiers, you can have access to a range of 10 to 175 frequencies to personalize your sound. Power for aftermarket speakers and subwoofers. Without an amplifier, your car wouldn’t be able to handle the wattage needed to power any aftermarket speakers or subwoofers. Amplifiers help to control the power usage to safely run a new sound system. You will almost always need a quality car amplifier to have aftermarket speakers and subwoofers installed. They act as a battery for those two systems because, your car battery alone would not be able to control the power input and output, making your car battery drain fast or blow your whole set of new speakers.

Types of Car Amplifiers

Mono Channel Amplifiers

Monoblock or one-channel amplifiers are very simple to use and typically only support a small set of speakers or one small subwoofer. These aren’t amplifiers that would typically work for all-around car audio systems. Though more affordable, they don’t always offer the power you may need. We recommend looking for a multi-channel amplifier if you’re powering more than just a small set of speakers or a small single subwoofer.

Multi-Channel Amplifiers

Multi-channel amplifiers can range from two to six channels, with four channels being your most common model. Four-channel amplifiers are generally for pairing a set of aftermarket door speakers and/or a small subwoofer. Increasing the number of channels allows you to connect to larger speakers or add a larger subwoofer. If you are planning to add subwoofers, it is best to have a five- or six-channel amplifier.

Class A

Class A amplifiers have the most accurate sound output and are very easy to control. It is, however, the least efficient when it comes to power usage. Class A amplifiers are constantly on at full power output, meaning it can generate a lot of heat and use most of the power from your car battery. These amplifiers are generally larger in size than other classes of amplifiers.

Class B

Class B amplifiers are smaller in size than Class A amplifiers and produce less heat. It is also more efficient, unlike Class A. Class B amplifiers only use half the output of power at any given time because it is on a push/pull system. Instead of two full-power outputs functioning at the same time, they switch outputs, making power usage most efficient. Unfortunately, a common problem with Class B amplifiers is that it can distort the audio quality.

Class A/B

Class A/B amplifiers combine the best of both Class A and Class B amplifiers. It is more efficient than Class A and there is less distortion in the audio than Class B. Some car amplifier companies have technology that prevents the unit from overheating, but Class A/B amplifiers can build up heat.

Class D

Class D amps, also known as switching amplifiers, work in a continuous, fast-paced output of electronic on and off signals, making them up to 90 percent more efficient. These amplifiers tend to be smaller in size and produce little to no heat. There may be some distortion in higher frequencies, but it produces the best audio quality.

Top Brands

JL Audio

JL Audio is well-established in the mobile audio industry, making amplifiers, speakers, and subwoofers. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, it has been in business since 1975. Among its popular products is the JX1000/1D 1000 Watt RMS Monoblock Class D Car Amplifier.

Pioneer

Headquartered in Tokyo, Pioneer started out as a radio repair shop in 1938. Today, it produces products like car radios, headphones, home audio, and speakers. It has also grown into a global provider. One of its bestsellers is the GM-D9605 Gm Digital Series Class D Amp.

JVC/Kenwood

JVC/Kenwood, founded in the United States in 1961, was the first company to make home theater amplifiers and anti-theft car cassette decks. Among many of its popular products is the best-selling KS-DR3005D 1000W Peak 5-Channel DR Series Class-D Power Amplifier.

Car Amplifier Pricing

$100-$250: In this price range, you will commonly find Class A/B amplifiers with a different range of channels. This is the price range to be looking at if you are on a budget. The amplifier will still do its job boosting audio signals, but you may notice more distortion in the audio.

This is a great price range for mono or multi-channel amplifier that has little or no audio distortion. In this price range, you can also find added features like more tuning and higher-efficiency options. $550-$700+: High-end car amplifiers can end up costing up to $1,500. When considering higher-end quality amplifiers, check out any added features they have. Some amplifiers can have many features you don’t necessarily need if you want a simple sound system.

Key Features

Bridgeable

Most quality amplifiers will be bridgeable, meaning that you can add more amplifiers to increase power supply. By bridging more amplifiers, you can add larger speakers, more speakers, or larger subwoofers.

Low-Pass Filter

Almost all amplifiers have a low-pass filter that will help prevent higher frequencies from reaching the speakers or subwoofers. Essentially, it will filter signals higher than the selected frequency and prevent the high frequencies from reaching the speakers or subwoofers.

High-Pass Filter

This filter works in conjunction with the low-pass filter, working in the opposite way by preventing lower frequencies from reaching the speakers or subwoofers. It passes signals lower than the selected frequency and eliminates higher frequency signals.

Band-Pass Filter

Band-pass filters work with both high-pass and low-pass filters to create a continuous frequency range. It keeps the signals constant between high-pass and low-pass filters to maintain the best audio quality.

Other Considerations

Wattage: Every amplifier has a wattage rating. It is important to note, never run your amp to its maximum wattage. For example, if you have a 1000-watt amp and four speakers that require 350 watts per speaker, the amplifier would not be able to provide the power needed, and your speakers might short out.

Every amplifier has a wattage rating. It is important to note, never run your amp to its maximum wattage. For example, if you have a 1000-watt amp and four speakers that require 350 watts per speaker, the amplifier would not be able to provide the power needed, and your speakers might short out. Size: You’ll want to make sure that you have room in your car for an amplifier, new speakers, and/or a subwoofer. Some amps are very compact, while others can get pretty large.

You’ll want to make sure that you have room in your car for an amplifier, new speakers, and/or a subwoofer. Some amps are very compact, while others can get pretty large. Wiring: Always make sure you have quality copper condensed wiring to power your amp. The quality of wire will decide whether your amp will run smoothly or not. The standard consumer wire is a 4-gauge wire with copper condensed wire, not aluminum. Bad wiring can cause electrical shortages, overloaded wires, and electrical fires.

Always make sure you have quality copper condensed wiring to power your amp. The quality of wire will decide whether your amp will run smoothly or not. The standard consumer wire is a 4-gauge wire with copper condensed wire, not aluminum. Bad wiring can cause electrical shortages, overloaded wires, and electrical fires. RMS: RMS is the consistent wattage your amplifier requires to stay powered on. Every amp and subwoofer will have an RMS rating somewhere on the device; always check this rating.

RMS is the consistent wattage your amplifier requires to stay powered on. Every amp and subwoofer will have an RMS rating somewhere on the device; always check this rating. Peak Power: Peak power is the most power an amp can put out before shorting out or failing. You can usually only run an amp at peak power for a couple seconds before it is damaged.

Best Car Amplifier Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Amplifier Overall: Alpine PDX-V9, 5-Channel Extreme Power Density Digital Amplifier