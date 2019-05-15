Best Aux Cables: Top 3.5mm Audio Cords For Reliable Audio

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. If you want to connect an external device—such as your smartphone—to the audio system in your vehicle, one way to do so is with a top-rated aux cord. It can be used for a number of electronic devices to play music and other audio files. Check out our aux cable reviews to find the best 3.5mm cable to suit your needs. Best Aux Cable Overall: KabelDirekt Pro Series Audio Aux Cord

Best Value Aux Cable: iXCC Auxiliary Cable with Gold Plated Connector

Best Aux Cable Honorable Mention: FosPower Audio Aux Cable Benefits of Aux Cables Listen on the go. If you have a playlist or songs on your Apple, Samsung or other mobile devices that you want to listen to through your vehicle's sound system, the best aux cable for speakers will enable you to do so.

It's quite simple to play music or other audio files from your smartphone, iPad, or other electronic devices by simply connecting the best aux cord brand into the aux socket of your vehicle located in the dashboard, armrest, or glove box. Portability. The best aux cable can be as small as one or three feet in length. It is easy to carry and transfer from one car to another. You can also use these cables around the home, with items such as a personal computer. Types of Aux Cables 3.5mm A 3.5mm aux cable is a standard for stereo input and output. It can be used with a compatible jack or auxiliary input to link an audio source to your vehicle's stereo system. This cable can be used with cell phones, portable MP3 players, portable navigation devices, remote mount DVD players, or other electronic devices. Optical An optical cable sends a raw digital signal, while a standard 3.5mm cable sends a converted analog signal. An optical cable is higher quality. A 3.5mm cable cannot be used in a fiber optic input/output, and a fiber optic cable cannot be used in a 3.5mm input/output. They each require different cables and connectors. Optical cables provide less interference but are more expensive and less common than 3.5mm cables. Top Brands Monster Monster Cable Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 in San Francisco by laser-fusion design engineer/audiophile/professional drummer Noel Lee. Lee realized that the gauge and construction of speaker wire had an enormous effect on the sound delivered. One top product is the Monster iCable 800 Car Stereo Cable. Anker Anker, based in Bellevue, Washington, was founded in 2011 by "a few ex-Googlers." The company designs technology such as wireless charging, car charging, and portable and wall chargers. Its claim to fame is delivering power "at unprecedented speeds." One popular product is the Anker 3.5mm Premium Auxiliary Audio Cable. Mediabridge Mediabridge cabling and connectivity products have been around since 1998, and the company began selling products directly to consumers in 2008. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and strives to bring affordable technology to its customers. One top product is the Mediabridge Male To Male Stereo Audio Cable. KabelDirekt KabelDirekt is a family business founded in 2010 in Germany with the production of HDMI cables. Before long, it started producing various video and audio accessories to meet consumer demand. One recommended product is the KabelDirekt Pro Series Audio Aux Cord. FosPower FosPower was founded in Woodbury, Minnesota, in 2014 with the aim of providing solutions to people's electronic needs. Its products include Bluetooth speakers, LED lamps, car chargers, and various cables such as the FosPower Audio Aux Cable. Aux Cable Pricing Around $5: Aux cables can be very affordable, but their quality can be wide-ranging. You can find decent products in this price range, but make sure to do your research before you make a purchase to avoid inferior cords.

The best quality aux cable will typically cost you a little more money. However, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to find one that will be durable and produce a clean sound. Over $10: Some premium cables may be a little more expensive, and you can find products that work just as well for a little less money. Also, cords that are longer in length cost more. Key Features Gold-Plated Connectors Most mid- and high-end products feature gold-plated connectors. The top aux cords will include this feature because it aids in sound transmission. Better connectors improve sound quality and also cut down on electronic interference. Gold plating will make a huge difference when it comes to how your music sounds in your vehicle. Other Considerations Materials: Manufacturers use various materials in their cables. Most wires are made of pure copper, but the quality of copper can differ depending on the brand. It's important that you find a product made of top-quality material. Better-made wires will transmit quality sound more efficiently and be more durable overall.

This flexible cable features 24K gold-plated, corrosion-resistant connections and is compatible with any 3.5mm aux port. It can be connected to a car stereo, smartphone, Hifi system, laptop, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and other audio-playing devices. It's been tested in rigorous quality-control checks to produce long-lasting audio quality. The cable, which is available in lengths ranging from 1 to 25 feet, also comes with an 18-month warranty. This high-quality shielded cable is thick without being too stiff, and it is very pliable. There is no hum, hiss, static, or interference of any kind, and the connection is 100-percent reliable. The metal connectors are more durable than plastic, and they add a bit of fit and finish to the appearance. The connection ends to give it an elegant and high-end look. Also, the bottom of the connectors has a "pinch area" for a better grip. Overall, it provides high-quality performance and a clean sound at a great price. The cable can cut in and out and even stop working after a few months of use. The wire may also break at the end connection or become loose, requiring you to wiggle it to make it work and to get rid of unwanted interference. Another problem is that it may not fit on a phone that has a case on it. Best Value Aux Cable: iXCC Auxiliary Cable with Gold Plated Connector

This cable features dual-shielding, high-quality, corrosion-resistant, gold-plated 3.5mm connectors. It can be used with smartphones, tablets, and MP3 players to connect to your car stereo. It also works with a portable speaker system and other compatible devices. The flexible jacket is ideal for tight spaces, and its tangle-free design prevents knots and kinks. iXCC also includes a two-year warranty. It's available in 3-, 6-, and 10-foot lengths. This cable is very durable, easy to use, and produces great sound quality. It provides a good, clean connection without interference, static, or loss of fidelity. The gold plating on the connectors helps prevent annoying static feedback that happens occasionally with some cords. The cord is thick, yet flexible enough to move easily around your vehicle's console. The cable is also small enough to fit into your smartphone without removing the case because it features an extended-length, narrow flange. One downside is that the metal caps can be unscrewed fairly easily, which may expose the internal components. The tip doesn't fit snugly into certain cell phones, which can cause connection issues. The cord may also short out after a short period of use and have trouble staying in place when connected. Best Aux Cable Honorable Mention: FosPower Audio Aux Cable

