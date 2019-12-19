Best Snow Shovel: Clear Snowfall Away From Outdoor Spaces

Your mind may go into overdrive in the winter season as you try to get warm clothing and make your house winter-ready. It’s also the time you think of getting a better snow shovel to keep your driveway, patio, and sidewalk clean and safe for walking. Don’t just settle for any snow shovel out there, even if you are in the last-minute rush of getting one. Not all shovels are suitable for moving large loads of snow with minimal strain on your part. That’s why we have come up with some of the best options that are worth your time and money.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It can get damaged when used on uneven surfaces. Can’t handle deep snow and ice. Needs to be constantly plugged into a power outlet.

Easy to start and operate. Equipped with a safety switch. It allows for quick and easy snow removal. Features tracking wheels for easy movement. It comes with an adjustable shaft and support handle for user comfort.

A 12-amp electric corded snow shovel that can move 430 pounds of snow per minute and throws it at a distance of 30 inches.

Only good for scooping light snow. The handle is small and may feel uncomfortable on large hands. Has a narrow scooping blade.

Low price point. Easy to assemble and use. Lightweight and portable. Resistant to rust and elements. Multiple color options. It can be adjusted from 25 to 32 inches in length. Great for clearing light wintry precipitation.

It’s heavier than most snow shovels. It has a plastic handle that can bend under an intense grip.

Its long 51-inch shaft makes it easy and comfortable to lift a snow load. It offers plenty of leverage for tossing snow over the shoulder. Features a steel strip for breaking up the ice. Has a heavy-duty and bend-resistant steel shaft.

An ergonomic snow shovel and pusher that can efficiently scoop and push snow, even on hard surfaces such as concrete and asphalt.

Tips

Wipe away any ice on the shovel after use. Allow the shovel to dry off for about half an hour before you store it. If it’s dirty, you can use water and mild soap to wash it off.

Hang the snow shovel on a wall or store it in your trunk to keep it neat, within reach, and safe.

When using a snow shovel to clear snow, hold the shovel with an overhand grip on the handle to effectively scoop the snow. Maintain a comfortable distance between the hand on the handle and the one on the shaft.

To keep your arms from straining, try not to overstretch them when throwing the snow. Try to twist your body every time you toss the snow to relieve backpressure. Also, use your legs and not your back to lift the shovel.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between a snow shovel and a snow pusher?

A: A snow shovel typically consists of a metal shaft and a blade. The shaft can come in different designs and materials. It’s designed for picking up snow and tossing it. A snow pusher is a smaller, handheld version of an industrial plow. It consists of a shaft (metal or wooden) and a wide plate (plastic or metal). It’s typically used to push snow from an even surface.

Q: What’s the best technique for clearing snow?

A: The best technique is the one that puts minimal strain on your back, legs, or arms. You can get that with an electric snow shovel or pusher since you only have to guide the machine as it does the work for you. For clearing deep snow, it’s best to use a snow pusher with wheels and a large plate.

Q: How do you keep snow from sticking on the snow shovel?

A: Snow can stick on a metal or a plastic shovel. You can easily prevent that by lubricating your shovel. You can use cooking oil, petroleum jelly, or paraffin wax. You can also buy a multipurpose lubricant with a de-icing additive. Avoid applying the lubricant on the shaft or handle. Otherwise, you will have a hard time scooping the snow.

Final Thoughts

We chose the Suncast Snow Shovel/Pusher Combo as the best snow shovel. It has a versatile design that allows you to scoop or push snow. It also has a curved shaft, which means that you use less force with each scoop.

If you are looking for an affordable option for shoveling light snow or for use when backpacking, consider the Lifeline Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel.