Best Winter Motorcycle Gloves: Keep Your Digits Warm and Toasty
These top winter motorcycle gloves are worth the investment
PUBLISHED ON February 13, 2020
If you're the type of biker who rides all year long regardless of the weather, you need proper protection to keep warm on the road. One essential item is a pair of high-quality winter gloves. They keep your digits and palms insulated so they don't go numb and interfere with handling and maneuvering. Our picks for the best winter motorcycle gloves are in the buying guide below.
- Best OverallHarley-Davidson Men's Cyrus Insulated Waterproof GlovesSummarySummary
These gloves use 3M Thinsulate for insulation and are made with cowhide leather. They are intended for both wet and cold conditions and are waterproof. They also have an adjustable closure on the cuffs.ProsPros
These gloves are comfortable and warm. They are made of high-quality materials, and the liner inside does bunch up. They also prevent the wind from cutting through while riding.ConsCons
They may be a little snug, so you may want to order one size up. If you don't own a Harley, you may not want Harley-branded merchandise.
- Best ValueMilwaukee Leather Men's Deerskin Leather Thermal Gauntlet GlovesSummarySummary
These thermal-lined, American deerskin leather gloves have a wide-cuff opening and are gauntlet style to provide more coverage for your wrists.ProsPros
They are comfortable and warm. The leather is soft, and the stitching is of good quality. They fit as expected without interfering with the controls of the motorcycle.ConsCons
The cuffs may be too small to go over the sleeves of certain jackets. They may not be warm enough for frigid temperatures.
- Honorable MentionTour Master Synergy 7.4V Mens Leather Street Racing Motorcycle GlovesSummarySummary
These heated gloves have four settings, so you can control the temperature. They have a fleece lining and are made of goatskin leather. They are waterproof, breathable, and touchscreen compatible.ProsPros
They are well-made, supple, comfortable, and durable. The battery lifespan is good, and it lasts up to four hours on the lowest setting. You can still operate controls and zippers while wearing them.ConsCons
They run a little on the small side, and they don't come with a manual. There is no battery indicator, so it's unclear how long they need to charge. They’re also pricey.
Tips
- Make sure you get gloves that fit properly and aren’t too small or too large. If they’re too snug, they’ll be uncomfortable and hard to maneuver. If they’re too large, they may affect your grip on the controls.
- Most online vendors include a sizing chart. Make sure to check the chart because while you may normally be a large, you may be an extra-large in a different brand.
- Don’t be cheap. Quality trumps price. Choose a pair of good-quality gloves with insulating properties. Cheaper gloves tend to be made with inferior materials and won’t be as warm.
FAQs
Q: Are winter motorcycle gloves waterproof?
A: It depends on the brand. Make sure to review the specifications because not all winter motorcycle gloves will keep your hands dry.
Q: What else should I do to keep warm when riding in the winter?
A: Wear a tightly sealed helmet and install a windshield on your bike. Choose water and windproof jackets, pants, and boots, and wear gauntlet-style gloves. Consider installing heated grips and a heated seat on your bike.
Q: Is it ever too cold to ride a motorcycle?
A: Experts recommend not riding a motorcycle when temperatures dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That's because ice can start to form on the road, and you are more likely to slide in these conditions.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best winter motorcycle gloves are the Harley-Davidson Men's Cyrus Insulated Waterproof Gloves. They are waterproof, comfortable, and made of high-quality leather with 3M Thinsulate.
For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Milwaukee Leather Men's Deerskin Leather Thermal Gauntlet Gloves.