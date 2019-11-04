Best Winter Tires for SUVs: Stay In Control on Icy Roads

Tips

Many winter tires for SUVs have metal studs; however, not all states allow metal studs on tires. Before getting winter tires, check whether they are allowed in your state.

To save money, get studless all-season tires for use during all months of the year. As winter approaches, you can install studs for extra traction on wet and icy roads.

If you can't afford to get winter tires for your SUV, use off-road tires, as they have deep tread blocks. However, off-road tires don’t offer the same grip or flexibility.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between studded and studless tires?

A: Studs improve the traction and handling of a car during the winter. However, some new-generation winter tires feature studless technology and can be used in normal driving conditions as well.

Q: When do I install winter tires on my SUV?

A: Temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit tend to affect the performance of all-season tires. The right time to switch to winter tires is when temperatures start to dip below 45 degrees.

Q: How often should I check my winter tires?

A: It’s best to inflate, align, and rotate your tires every six months (or every 6,000-8,000 miles) to minimize the chance of an accident. During winter, check your tires every month.

Final Thoughts

For its innovative design and high functionality, we recommend the TreadWright CLAW M/T Tire.

The Firestone Winterforce 2 UV Winter Radial Winter Tire performs well too if you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative.