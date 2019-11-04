Best Winter Tires for SUVs: Stay In Control on Icy Roads
Get the best winter tires for SUVs and stay safe on the road during snowy conditions
- Best OverallTreadWright CLAW M/T TireSummarySummary
This tire is designed for snow conditions and has a rugged tread pattern that helps increase grip. Its most unique quality is the remolded and reinforced sidewalls that make it extra strong and resistant to punctures.ProsPros
The tire offers up to 25 percent more tread life than conventional tires. The manufacturer uses an eco-friendly manufacturing process and less harmful materials to create a tire that performs extremely well in snow. The tire is backed by a two-year workmanship warranty.ConsCons
The tire has a tendency to produce an irritating noise on normal roads. The company has an unclear warranty policy, so you may have difficulty returning unwanted tires.
- Best ValueFirestone Winterforce 2 UV Winter Radial Winter TireSummarySummary
If you want a tire that’s specifically made for winter and SUVs, it’s the Firestone Winterforce 2 UV tire. It delivers great performance on icy roads and has a computer-modeled tread pattern that provides superior traction.ProsPros
The tire features deep grooves, directional notches, and open shoulder slots—which are all effective against hydroplaning. It is modeled to accept optional metallic winter studs for added traction. Its inner steel belts have a polyester casing for enhanced durability.ConsCons
It is a poor performer in warm weather and on dry roads as it tends to experience quicker wear. Its sidewalls are not very durable and can’t withstand long-term use.
- Honorable MentionBridgestone Blizzak LT Studless-Winter Radial TireSummarySummary
The studless build of this tire makes it a great choice for SUVs as it is highly flexible and offers great performance during seasonal transitions. It adheres to the industry's severe snow service requirements and excellently tackles the elements.ProsPros
Instead of studs, it features a company-specific multicell compound that uses small pores to deliver a powerful grip on the road. The high sipe density provides great traction in wet conditions. Tie bars in the outboard shoulders help prevent irregular wear.ConsCons
It may be out of reach for some people because of its prohibitive price. The company also has an unclear warranty policy, and returning faulty tires may be difficult.