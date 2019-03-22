Best Winter Driving Gloves: Our Top Picks for Toasty Hands

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Colder, wintry days generally make driving a miserable experience. To combat the cold, grab a pair of insulated driving gloves and make your commute much more comfortable. In this guide, we’ve narrowed down the list of the best winter driving gloves to provide you with guidance for finding the right pick.

Best Winter Driving Gloves Overall: ELMA Luxury Winter Leather Driving Gloves

Best Value Winter Driving Gloves: OZERO Winter Gloves

Best Winter Driving Gloves Honorable Mention: Warmen’s Winter Nappa Leather

Why Buy Winter Driving Gloves?

Keep your hands warm. When temperatures fall, your extremities are going to feel it first. Increase your comfort by protecting your hands from the cold temperatures, snow, and ice. Gripping a frosty steering wheel won’t be an issue, and you’ll enjoy your driving experience all over again.

When temperatures fall, your extremities are going to feel it first. Increase your comfort by protecting your hands from the cold temperatures, snow, and ice. Gripping a frosty steering wheel won’t be an issue, and you’ll enjoy your driving experience all over again. Avoid dirt and bacteria. Let’s face it: The steering wheel isn’t the cleanest surface. Even if you keep antibacterial wipes on deck at all times, it’s practically impossible to remove all of the dirt that accumulates over months of driving. Protect yourself from the grime with a pair of driving gloves and have one less thing to worry about.

Let’s face it: The steering wheel isn’t the cleanest surface. Even if you keep antibacterial wipes on deck at all times, it’s practically impossible to remove all of the dirt that accumulates over months of driving. Protect yourself from the grime with a pair of driving gloves and have one less thing to worry about. Stay stylish yet practical. One of the great things about sporting gloves is they can enhance your style. You may not be a racer, but that doesn’t mean you are unfashionable. Stylish driving gloves can keep you looking good while driving in traffic.

Types of Driving Gloves

Lined Driving Gloves

If you’re looking to insulate your hands from the cold, these are the driving gloves you need to add to your daily routine. They are designed for extremely cold temperatures. Lined with cashmere or similar material to trap in heat, you’ll enjoy a high level of warmth and comfort while gripping the wheel.

Unlined Driving Gloves

For drivers who prefer to feel their grip on the steering wheel, a pair of unlined gloves is a better choice. While this type of glove isn’t exactly optimized for cold weather, it does provide a layer of protection for the hands. If you want a firm grasp on the wheel, these gloves are a solid option.

Full-Fingered Driving Gloves

One of the great things you’ll find with a pair of winter driving gloves is a snug fit over the fingers and hands. A full-fingered glove keeps blood circulating throughout the whole hand. This is critical during the winter when blood flow to the fingers constricts in cold temperatures.

Fingerless Driving Gloves

Similar in appearance to gym gloves, fingerless gloves improve steering wheel grip and allow your fingertips to breathe. Added finger comfort and a stylish, sporty appearance are also great gains to wearing these gloves. Best for mild weather conditions, these gloves offer unparalleled grip and breathability.

Top Brands Of Driving Gloves

Elma

With materials sourced and handcrafted in Ethiopia, the parent company behind Elma and its sibling brand, Warmen, has been a leading glove manufacturer since 1917. The company prides itself on high-quality leather gloves sold at competitive prices. Among its most popular choices are the Luxury Winter Leather Driving Gloves.

Ozero

Ozero is one of several brands manufactured specifically for online sellers by Shenzhen Hongufya Trade Co. Ltd. based in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1987, it started making gloves in 2005. The company makes and markets its own lines as well as other brands. One of Ozero’s bestsellers is Cold Proof Thermal Driving Gloves.

Warmen

Warmen has been in the leather glove business since 1917 and has recently established a factory in Ethiopia. The company carries more than 200 styles under the Warmen and Elma brands, each featuring high-quality Nappa leather made by experienced craftsmen. Among the most popular driving gloves are the Winter Warm Nappa Leather gloves.

Winter Gloves Pricing

$10 and under: In this price range, you can expect to find gloves with acrylic fiber and synthetic lining in a variety of colors. Some styles come with slip-resistant features and allow you to use touchscreen devices with the gloves on.

In this price range, you can expect to find gloves with acrylic fiber and synthetic lining in a variety of colors. Some styles come with slip-resistant features and allow you to use touchscreen devices with the gloves on. $20-30: You’ll find a great selection of gloves within this range, including some with leather and cashmere or fleece lining. In addition to enhanced looks, these higher-quality materials will last longer and keep your fingers warmer.

You’ll find a great selection of gloves within this range, including some with leather and cashmere or fleece lining. In addition to enhanced looks, these higher-quality materials will last longer and keep your fingers warmer. $30 and up: There are plenty of gloves with highly detailed stitching, Nappa leather, and wool or cashmere lining available at this price. Choosing between genuine and faux leather will make a difference in price and quality.

Key Features

Inner Lining

One of the primary things to consider when buying winter driving gloves is the lining. Materials for the lining can generally be divided into two kinds: natural or synthetic. While natural materials can offer better performance, be aware that synthetic materials like acrylic, polyester, and nylon are better at insulating heat.

Exterior Materials

The best winter gloves keep your hands warm and remain nimble enough to drive safely. For the best results, top-tier winter driving gloves are made from leather. There are several types of leather available, including faux, genuine, and top-grain leather. Dependability and reliability are the main trade-offs when you opt for a cheaper alternative.

Insulation

The amount of insulation makes a big difference in the overall feel of a glove. Make sure the driving glove isn’t too thick or puffy; this could prevent you from gripping the steering wheel. Gloves designed for outdoor use are typically not well-suited for driving.

Other Considerations

Smell: Leather gloves may look upscale, but they may have a strange, even fishy smell. If you are sensitive to certain smells, consider the type of leather a glove has before making a purchase.

Leather gloves may look upscale, but they may have a strange, even fishy smell. If you are sensitive to certain smells, consider the type of leather a glove has before making a purchase. Fit: How a glove fits can impact how you drive. If a glove is too small, you’ll be miserable and worse off than wearing no glove at all. If it’s too big, you won’t be able to maneuver your car as well. Make sure each finger fits inside the glove. As you break in a pair of leather gloves, they will stretch for a better fit. Some gloves some in women's, men's, or unisex sizes.

Best Winter Driving Gloves Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Winter Driving Gloves Overall: ELMA Luxury Winter Leather Driving Gloves