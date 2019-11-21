Best Saddle Bags: Change the Look of Your Bike

Tips

Pay attention to the method used for securing the bag closed. You can find bags that have a flap, while others have a tie, snap, buckle, or strap and loop closure.

Think about what you intend to carry in your bags to see if they will accommodate the weight and size of the items. Some bags are only meant to carry small, lightweight objects, while others are meant for cross-country travel.

Match the style of your bags to the style and look of your bike. If you have a lot of details and chrome, then continue that trend with bags that have extra detailing. If your bike is more simplistic, then look for more streamlined bags without a lot of accents.

FAQs

Q: Will all saddle bags work on any bike?

A: No. You need to find a set that’s compatible with your motorcycle. Make sure you have accurate measurements before you purchase a set. Also, make sure that they don’t interfere with your lights or sit too close to your exhaust.

Q: Does material matter when it comes to saddle bags?

A: The material that your bags are made out of will affect how much you can put in them, their durability, and their security. The most secure bags are hard case bags that you can lock. Other options are leather and PVC.

Q: Should I look for additional pockets in saddle bags?

A: This is a personal preference. Some bags have a single compartment, while others have several pockets. If you want small items to be quickly accessible, then smaller compartments may be good. If you have a few large items, then one large compartment may be the better choice.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for durable bags from a well-known maker, then the Milwaukee Leather Saddle Bag set is a great choice. If you’re looking for a set of bags that are good quality but still fit in your budget, then the Bikeraccess Braided Two Tone Slanted Saddlebags are sure to impress.