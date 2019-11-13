Best EDC Flashlights: See Things More Clearly

Illuminate narrow passageways and small spaces with these EDC flashlights

By Norah Tarichia
An Everyday Carry, or EDC, flashlight can help you in everyday emergency situations around your home, garage, or when camping. If you drop anything under the hood of your car, drop your keys in a bush, or need to find your way in a dark room, you can whip out the flashlight and illuminate the area. If you are in the market for one, consider some of the options in our buying guide below. 

  • Best Overall
    Streamlight Microstream Flashlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A 250 lumen LED flashlight with a durable aluminum build that fits comfortably in your pocket.
    Pros
    Pros
    It has a rechargeable battery. Can withstand extreme weather changes. Waterproof design. Abrasion-resistant. Features an impact-resistant glass lens. It comes with a convenient multi-directional pocket clip.
    Cons
    Cons
    It needs to be recharged after only four hours. You may receive a product with a hard switch button.
  • Best Value
    COAST LED Flashlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A 190 lumen LED flashlight that allows you to change from a wide flood beam to a spotlight.
    Pros
    Pros
    Inexpensive. Small and compact. It has a non-slip design. It can be powered by rechargeable batteries or AA batteries. It comes with an adjustable pocket clip. It can survive multiple drops.
    Cons
    Cons
    A little heavier than most EDC flashlights. People with large hands may find the switch a bit cumbersome.
  • Honorable Mention
    Centaur Ridge Tactical Flashlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A super bright 800 lumen LED flashlight that’s good for illuminating long distances.
    Pros
    Pros
    Switch is easy to control and access. It has three light modes. Waterproof and compact design. It has a long-lasting rechargeable battery. It comes with a wall adapter, USB cable, and battery charger.
    Cons
    Cons
    The packaging could be better. May develop issues with the switch button over time.

Tips

  • If you are a frequent camper, in addition to a flashlight, consider buying a pocket-sized knife or multitool, which can be useful for outdoor activities. 
  • Pack multiple batteries for the flashlight for hiking or camping trips. If your flashlight uses AAA batteries, it’s prudent to get a variety of different brands, so that you can always have a backup. 
  • If you need a flashlight for emergency situations, it’s better to use a simple design that’s easy to switch on when you’re in a rush. 

FAQs

Q: Where is the best place to store an EDC flashlight?

A: An EDC flashlight should be with you at all times since it’s easy to carry around. Attach it to your keychain or store it in the back pocket of your overalls. It will be within reach every time you need it.

Q: How many lumens should an EDC flashlight have?

A: Anything above 30 lumens is bright enough for any task. Also, the lower the number of lumens, the longer the unit will run. A 30-lumen flashlight can run for about 40 hours, and runtime is more important than lumen rating if you need the light for emergencies. However, you need a light with a higher lumen rating above 100 lumens if you need it for mechanical work.  

Q: How often should I change a flashlight’s batteries?

A: Change the batteries every four months to prevent battery leaks caused by extreme weather changes. The battery may drain faster if you store it in a hot environment, such as in a car trunk, or if you use it too frequently. 

Q: How do I prevent battery leakage?

A: A battery leak happens when the battery ages or discharges and excess hydrogen gas is produced. The battery eventually ruptures, and potassium hydroxide leaks out. To prevent that, store your batteries in a cool and dry place where the temperatures range from 50 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, remove the batteries from the flashlight if you aren’t using it.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best EDC flashlight is the Streamlight Mainstream Flashlight. It has a sleek and compact design that can fit in your pocket. It also produces a super-bright beam that will help you see everything in a single glance. 

If you are looking for a simple and affordable EDC flashlight, consider the COAST LED Flashlight.

