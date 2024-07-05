Nicron N7 600 Lumen Tactical Flashlight Hands-On review

As impulsive as I can be in some ways, I’m equally as overly cautious in others. On the one hand, I won’t hesitate to go and buy an old 440 for $500 and load it up in the trunk of my 1969 Dodge Charger because my truck’s broken. On the other, it’ll take me years to finally muster up the courage to spend a couple of bucks on a flashlight—no matter how many good things I hear about it. That’s exactly the case with the Nicron N7 600-lumen tactical flashlight.

The Nicron N7 600-lumen flashlight is no newcomer to the segment. EDC nuts, flashlight gurus, and even mechanics have been talking about how great this thing is for years. It’s packed with features that are really handy for working on cars and the other situations I tend to get into. As someone who actively carries a flashlight wherever they go, I knew it would fit right into my life. Yet, somehow, it took me until this past weekend to order one.

Hank O’Hop

The Nicron N7 hasn’t even been here a week, and it’s already proven to me that it lives up to all the hype. Don’t be like me. If you’re still sitting on the fence, wondering if you should buy it, I’m here to tell you to hop off and go snag this thing off Amazon. It’s awesome.

Nicron N7 600 Lumen Tactical Flashlight Specs

If you’re not already, the basic specs of the Nicron N7 600-lumen tactical flashlight are enough to get you yelling at the screen that this flashlight is a no-brainer buy for anyone who works on cars.

For starters, it’s a small pocket flashlight that’s rated to produce 250 lumens with a single AA battery. If you use a 145000 rechargeable battery, it can produce up to 600 lumens. That’s not as impressive as some of the new lights that can unleash the power of the sun, but it’s more than enough to get the job done.

It uses a pretty basic operating system. You have two brightness levels, high and low. To turn it on, you hold the power button for two seconds and can cycle the modes with a single push of the power button. To turn it off, you hold the button again for two seconds. Its memory function holds the last setting selected for convenience.

Hank O’Hop

It’s got a durable metal housing and can survive up to a 4-foot drop. It’s also backed with an IP-65 rating, which is great for a number of situations. It also features a glow-in the dark ring in the head to help you find it in the dark.

What really helps this thing stand out for someone like me is the pivoting head. The head has a unique swiveling design that allows it to go from the straight-on position all the way to a 90-degree angle. That, paired with the magnetic base, makes for a really handy EDC light you can actually use to get real work done. I mean, at the very least, using both hands won’t always mean holding a dirty, grimy, greasy flashlight in your teeth. For $24.69, that’s reason enough to buy it.

I’m Late to the Party, But It’s Still Raging

Calm down. I hear you—this is the most basic version of this flashlight. As of now, there are several updated models featuring everything good here, and then some. That includes the brighter L71 1800-lumen model that’s available for $49.99 and the L9 1000-lumen version for $34.99. But remember, most of us mechanic types are quick to cheap out on gadgets because the extra few bucks will help us generate more horsepower or something like that. The little one will just have to suffice.

Don’t get me wrong. This Nicron N7 600-lumen tactical flashlight is plenty bright enough for working under hoods, behind dashes, and in many of the other horrible, dark spots project cars put you in. That said, moving to the brighter version definitely yields you a more capable unit that’ll come in handy for more situations, particularly if you need to illuminate more than just what’s directly in front of you.

Again, it’s that pivoting head and magnetic base that I’m really taken up by. What’s especially nice about the head is that you’re not forced to any one position. You can adjust it anywhere to a 90-degree angle. That magnetic base allows you to lock it down wherever there’s a ferrous metal and pivot the head just right so you can see what you’re doing. You’re not reminded that old gear oil tastes worse than it smells every time a project demands you miraculously grow a third hand.

The metal housing and promised durability are really nice touches, too. However, they don’t necessarily make or break the deal, considering how affordable this light can be. The advertised retail price is $24.69, but it’s frequently on sale, usually for $18.99. I bought mine for around $14.00 with a coupon. So, if it breaks, I’m not that worried about it. In fact, it’s just a really good reason to upgrade to the brighter versions.

The Verdict on the Nicron N7 600 Lumen Tactical Flashlight

The low price and high functionality of the Nicron N7 600-lumen tactical flashlight make it really hard to find something to complain about as a regular carry light. I’d go as far as to say it’s pretty much the ultimate EDC flashlight for handy folks. It does everything you could need a pocket flashlight to do and then some. All while retaining a really awesome size of just about 4.5 inches.

Hank O’Hop

If we tip into more specific scenarios, you’re sure to find limitations. In comparison to newer, similarly sized flashlights, brightness is a bit behind. That’s not to say it’s not awesome for outdoor use. It’d just be worthwhile to spend a little more on the newer versions if hiking and camping is on the agenda. There are also better types of lights for your work bag or tool belt. Still, for a sub-$20 light you can easily throw in your pocket and trust to get you out of a bind, it’s pretty much perfect.

Oh yeah. I’ve also produced a short video review of this flashlight on our new TikTok channel: TheDrive_Garage. Go check it out and let me know what you think. It’s an entirely new venture for me, so I’m open to all feedback,