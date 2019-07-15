Best Garage Door Insulation Kits: Top Picks for Weatherproofing

Benefits of Garage Door Insulation Kits

Energy conservation. Energy efficiency is a huge benefit of properly insulating your home. Stopping the drafts in your garage is going to conserve a lot of energy because of how drafty garage doors can be. Plus, having energy-efficient doors ultimately saves you money.

Types of Garage Door Insulation Kits

Radiant Barrier

Radiant barriers are highly reflective materials (generally made of aluminum) that are used to block the radiant heat energy instead of absorbing it like fiberglass insulation. When it comes to insulating your garage door, reflective garage door insulation will typically feature one or two layers of reflective barrier and an "air space" layer, sometimes made of bubble wrap.

Foam

One of the most common types of insulation is foam. There is spray foam, which you simply spray onto your garage door and allow it to dry. Spray foam insulation isn't the best option for garage doors, but it is the easiest to use and it is also the cheapest option. Rigid foam, or foam core, is an insulation made from styrofoam. This lightweight material has the benefit of being incredibly user-friendly and is used in the best foam garage door insulation kits.

Fiberglass

Fiberglass is a common material used in home insulation, so it only makes sense that it works just as good for your garage door. This durable construction substance has a very high R-value, which means it works incredibly well as an insulator. The biggest drawback of fiberglass insulation kits is that the material can be messy to use in your home.

Cellulose

This low thermal material is entirely organic, made from plant fibers like cotton. Although implementation is relatively newer than other materials, many experts believe that cellulose is a better insulator than fiberglass and is much easier to install. The only downside to cellulose is that it is an expensive material, and costs can quickly add up for larger projects.

Top Brands

Atlas

The incredibly popular Matador Garage Door Insulation Kit is produced by a company called Atlas. Located in Byron Center, Mich., the company has plants all across the United States. The Atlas Molded Products company was first founded in the 1960s and is now one of the largest EPS producers in the world.

NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) produces numerous different product for home use. Since its inception in 1958, the scientists at NASA have done countless studies and tests, and on occasion, it makes its technology available to the public. The NASA Tech Garage Door Insulation Kit is well-researched and a great product.

Reach Barrier

Reach Barrier is known for making low-cost and well-manufactured products. The company is a leading researcher of barrier products and energy reducing materials. All of its products are also made in the United States, and its radiant barriers are 100 percent recyclable. Its most popular product is the cost-effective Barrier 3009.

Garage Door Insulation Kit Pricing

Under $50: Garage door insulation kits start at under $50. These insulations typically look like a metallic roll of wrapping paper or like tin foil. The material is specially designed to deflect radiating heat and keep the inside of your garage hospitable.

Key Features

Outer Layer

The outer layer of your insulation does a lot of the heavy lifting in keeping the outdoor climate away from your garage. Radiant barriers are incredibly effective at keeping the heat and humidity out, and they rely solely on an effective outer layer. Even other types of insulation require a good heat shield for maximum performance.

Adhesive

The whole point of buying a garage door insulation kit is to be able to DIY. There are numerous ways that insulation can be held up, and this also has a huge impact on your installation process. Clips and tape can be messy or not come with enough supplies while tucking insulation into the door's frame only works with certain types of doors.

Size

Garage doors come in a range of shapes and sizes. While most insulation kits give you the option of cutting and trimming the panels to size, there's a lot to consider in the work required to get the desired outcome. Radiant barriers are much easier to customize, while thicker panels might be too difficult.

Other Considerations

Materials : The different materials used in your garage door insulation kit can make a huge difference. Not just in the overall outcome, but also for installation and looks. Some insulation surfaces can be repainted to match your garage while others cannot. The amount of heat reflected and absorbed is entirely based on what materials are used.

Best Garage Door Insulation Kit Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Garage Door Insulation Kit Overall: Matador Garage Door Insulation Kit