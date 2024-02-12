Elevate Your Garage With Huge Savings on Lifts, Tire Changers, Tools and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lowes is running a killer deal on the DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench. The list price of $249.00 includes a set of bonus batteries to bolster your 20-Volt Max Ecosystem. Pairing it with the Neiko 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $162.57 is a great way to round off the collection. I tested and reviewed that impact socket set a while back, and it's been my go-to for years since.

Today's massive list isn't limited to small power tools, though. There are some serious savings on the type of equipment that'll professionalize any space. Prime examples of that are the Mayflower 560/680 Tire Changer Balancer Combo running for $1,999.00 at Amazon and the Quickjack 7000TL Portable Car Lift selling at $1569 over at Home Depot. Whether you're getting serious about a side hustle, upgrading the workspace, or just leveling up your home shop, these are solid choices.