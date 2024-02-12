Elevate Your Garage With Huge Savings on Lifts, Tire Changers, Tools and More
Savings posed to get you through the week in a hurry.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Monday's officially here, and how you deal with that will set the tone for the rest of the week. If you come into it dragging your feet, reluctant to get busy, the whole week's going to move like molasses. However, if you're ready to go and start chopping down that weekly to-do list, you're going to build up the momentum you need to blast through to the weekend. We're here to help the ladder camp get it done with a massive list of deals on the tools and garage equipment they'll need to get this week's project moving.
Lowes is running a killer deal on the DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench. The list price of $249.00 includes a set of bonus batteries to bolster your 20-Volt Max Ecosystem. Pairing it with the Neiko 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $162.57 is a great way to round off the collection. I tested and reviewed that impact socket set a while back, and it's been my go-to for years since.
Today's massive list isn't limited to small power tools, though. There are some serious savings on the type of equipment that'll professionalize any space. Prime examples of that are the Mayflower 560/680 Tire Changer Balancer Combo running for $1,999.00 at Amazon and the Quickjack 7000TL Portable Car Lift selling at $1569 over at Home Depot. Whether you're getting serious about a side hustle, upgrading the workspace, or just leveling up your home shop, these are solid choices.
I'm done rambling for now, but there are plenty more savings to be had. Check the list below for more deals on tools and garage equipment.
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $199.00 at Amazon
- Neiko 65-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $162.97 at Amazon
- Neiko 67-Piece 3/8-Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set for $155.67 at Amazon
- Icon Precision Snap Ring Pliers 8-Piece Set for $49.99 at Harbor Freight
- Maddox Body And Fender Set for $39.99 at Harbor Freight
- Maddox Front Wheel Drive Bearing Remover and Installer Kit for $89.99 at Harbor Freight
- Icon Long Jaw Master Puller Set for $179.99 ay Harbor Freight
- Milwaukee 1/4-Inch Drive 50-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99.97 at Home Depot
- Stiletto 12-Inch Titanium Clawbar Nail Puller with Dimpler for $64.97 at Home Depot
- Pittsburgh 3 Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack for $119.99 at Harbor Freight
- Daytona 12 Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands for $129.99 at Harbor Freight
- Mayflower 560/680 Tire Changer Balancer Combo for $1,999.00 at Amazon
- Mayflower 980/800 Tire Changer Balancer Combo for $2,199.00 at Amazon
- Quickjack 7000TL Portable Car Lift for $1569 at Home Depot
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder for $129.99 at Harbor Freight
- Central Machinery Benchtop Band Saw for $149.99 at Harbor Freight
- Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heater for $89.99 at Harbor Freight
- Fortress 27-Gallon Vertical Shop/Auto Air Compressor for $349.99 at Harbor Freight
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 3/8-Inch Drive Cordless Ratchet for $249.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowes
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for $249.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowes
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Brushless Cordless Drill Kit for $169.00 at Lowes
- DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit for $169.00 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 Impact Wrench With Stick Light and Socket Set for $499.00 at Northern Tool
- Milwaukee M18 1/2-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit for $449.00 at Northern Tool
- Milwaukee M18 XC6.0 Battery Pack 2-Pack for $249.00 at Northern Tool
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench for $279.00 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit for $199.00 at Home Depot
- Bold Series 8 Piece Cabinet Set with Project Center Up to $680 Off at NewAge Products
- Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Impact Driver Kit for $179.00 at Home Depot
- Powerscale M1 Automotive Smoke Machine for $80.99 at Amazon
Klein Tools ET600 Multimeter, Megohmmeter Insulation Tester for $135.02 at Amazon
- Bold Series 8-Piece Cabinet Set with Project Center Up to $680 Off at NewAge Products
- Bold Series Project Centre Up to $460 Off at NewAge Products
- Bold Series 9-Piece Cabinet Set Up to $770 Off at NewAge Products
- U.S. General 22-Inch End Locker for $299.99 at Harbor Freight
- Yukon 46-Inch 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet for $299.99 at Harbor Freight
- Vevor Rolling Shop Stool With Tool Tray for $79.99 at Home Depot
- Vevor Rotating Engine Stand 1500-Pound for $112.59 at Home Depot
- Stalwart 15.25-Inch Folding Tool Cart for $79.99 at Home Depot
- Craftsman Red Wood Work Bench for $249.00 at Lowes