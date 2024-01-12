Get Your Project Car Rolling With These Super Useful Harbor Freight Tool Deals
Spring will be here before you know it, so now’s the time to stock up and get your winter project in gear.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Don't freak out, but we're already almost two weeks into 2024. Before you know it, spring will be here, and it'll be time to roll that winter project back out into the world. Will it be ready? Yeah. Mine neither. At least not at this rate.
Luckily, everyone's favorite tool emporium Harbor Freight is running a bunch of deals specifically for those of us shopping for the stuff we need to button up our cars, trucks, bikes or whatever else in the coming months. Welders, ratchets, air compressors, floor jacks, disc sanders, compression test kits, engine stands—this one's got it all, folks.
- Chicago Electric Flux 125 Welder for $89.99
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder for $129.99
- Icon Extra Long Double Box Flex Ratcheting Wrench 5-Piece Set for $179.99
- Icon Multi-Spline Screw Extractor 25-Piece Set for $49.99
- Icon 6-Inch Flush Cut Pliers for $19.99
- Icon 2100 Lumen LED Magnetic Extendable Underhood Floodlight for $69.99
- McGraw 20-Gallon 1.6 HP 135 PSI Vertical Air Compressor for $199.99
- Spectrum Universal Paint System Refill Pack for $7.99
- Central Pneumatic 20-Ounce HVLP Gravity Feed Spray Gun for $19.99
- Pittsburgh Automotive Compression Test Kit for $24.99
- Pittsburgh 3-Ton Floor Jack for $119.99
- Pittsburgh 1500-Pound Aluminum ATV / Motorcycle Lift for $199.99
- Pittsburgh 250-Pound Capacity Creeper With Adjustable Headrest for $29.99
- Pittsburgh 2000-Pound Capacity Foldable Engine Stand for $169.99
- Pneumatic Roller Seat for $24.99
- Maddox Disc Brake Pad and Caliper Service Tool Kit for $29.99
- U.S. General 36-Inch x 24-Inch Two-Shelf Steel Service Cart for $64.99
- Storehouse 74-Bin Mobile Double-Sided Floor Rack for $129.99
- Central Machinery 16-Inch Variable Speed Scroll Saw for $84.99
- Bauer 4-Inch x 36-Inch Belt and 6-Inch Disc Sander for $99.99