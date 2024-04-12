Harbor Freight’s Spring Black Friday Sale Is on and It’s Awesome
It’s even tossed free tools in the mix.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I know. The last thing you want to think about is winter. That is unless we're talking about sales prices. Holiday deals are always something to look forward to. Luckily, Harbor Freight isn't making you wait until the cold, dark, depressing part of the year to take advantage of them with its Spring Black Friday event opening to the general public.
Sure, Inside Track club members got a bit of a head start, but there are still plenty of deals to go around. The best of the batch is easily the free McGraw air tool included with the purchase of a McGraw air compressor. Some of the compressors the deal applies to are also discounted, like the McGraw 21-Gallon 175-PSI Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor for $249.99.
Of course, the discounts don't apply solely to the massive equipment one typically plans for. There are a lot of signature Harbor Freight impulse buy-type items on the list as well. As a matter of fact, I plan to head over to my local Harbor Freight and snag that Ames Instruments 12:1 infrared laser thermometer for $14.99 after work. Even if it just replaces my spray bottle to verify header temps when troubleshooting my '69 Charger, it's worth every penny.
Speaking of which, I've got a massive suspension project to get back to. Check the list below for more savings at Harbor Freight.
- McGraw 21-Gallon 175-PSI Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor for $249.99 Plus Free Air Tool
- McGraw 20-Gallon 135 PSI Oil-lube Vertical Air Compressor for $239.99 Plus Free Air Tool
- McGraw 10-Gallon 135-PSI Oil-Lube Portable Air Compressor for $199.99 Plus Free Air Tool
- McGraw 8-Gallon 1.5 HP 150-PSI Oil-Free Portable Air Compressor for $149.99 Plus Free Air Tool
- Merlin 3/8-Inch x 50-Foot Premium Retractable Air Hose Reel for $69.99
- Predator 3500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $649.99
- Predator 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $499.99
- Portland 1750 PSI 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer for $64.99
- Braun 5500-Lumen 4-Foot Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light for $14.99
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder for $134.99
- Titanium Unlimited 200 Professional Multi-Process Welder for $699.99
- Titanium Unlimited 140 Professional Multi-Process Welder for $399.99
- Chicago Flux 125 Welder for $89.99
- Bauer 9-Amp Surface Conditioning Tool for $99.99
- Bauer Short-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher/Sander for $39.99
- Pittsburgh 6500-Pound Capacity Portable Ramp Set for $44.99
- Pittsburgh Professional Adjustable Shop Seat with Tool Storage for $64.99
- Pittsburgh Pro 13-Piece 1/2-InchDrive SAE Impact Socket Set for $19.99
- Pittsburgh 9-Piece 3/8-Inch and 1/2-Inch Drive Metric Hex Socket Set for $9.94
- Pittsburgh 1/2-Inch Drive 10-150 lb-ft Click Torque Wrench for $11.99
- Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench for $149.99
- Daytona 2-Ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack for $179.99
- Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer for $14.99
- Bauer 14-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum for $99.99
- Haul Master 36-Inch x 24-Inch Polypropylene Service Cart for $89.99