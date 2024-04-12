Harbor Freight’s Spring Black Friday Sale Is on and It’s Awesome

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I know. The last thing you want to think about is winter. That is unless we're talking about sales prices. Holiday deals are always something to look forward to. Luckily, Harbor Freight isn't making you wait until the cold, dark, depressing part of the year to take advantage of them with its Spring Black Friday event opening to the general public.

Sure, Inside Track club members got a bit of a head start, but there are still plenty of deals to go around. The best of the batch is easily the free McGraw air tool included with the purchase of a McGraw air compressor. Some of the compressors the deal applies to are also discounted, like the McGraw 21-Gallon 175-PSI Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor for $249.99.

Of course, the discounts don't apply solely to the massive equipment one typically plans for. There are a lot of signature Harbor Freight impulse buy-type items on the list as well. As a matter of fact, I plan to head over to my local Harbor Freight and snag that Ames Instruments 12:1 infrared laser thermometer for $14.99 after work. Even if it just replaces my spray bottle to verify header temps when troubleshooting my '69 Charger, it's worth every penny.