Harbor Freight Deals On Everything From Power Tools, To Welders, And Even Storage Solutions
I've been working on cars in my personal and professional life for over 30 years, and I have a number of Harbor Freight tools that have served me well since the beginning. The products are always competitively priced, but you shouldn't sleep on the deals that are always occuring. You can save $50 on a welder or even get those benchtop storage bins you've been saying you need at half-price. Check them out.
- VULCAN ProTIG™ 165 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input ($50 off)
- VULCAN MIGMax™ 215 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input ($30 off)
- MCGRAW 20 gallon 1.6 HP 135 PSI Oil-lube Vertical Air Compressor ($40 off)
- DAYTONA1300 lb. Capacity Self-Loading Positioning Wheel Dolly ($40 off)
- U.S. GENERAL 34 in. x 23 in., 6-Drawer, Full-Bank Service Cart, Purple ($100 off)
- PORTLAND 1750 PSI 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer ($15 off)
- BAUER 8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit, 40 Piece ($10 off)
- WARRIOR Titanium Step Drill Bit Set, 3-Piece ($5 off)
- DAYTONA 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP ($40 off)
- HAUL-MASTER 1200 lb. Capacity 30-1/4 in. x 72 in. Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp ($20 off)
- ICON Precision Snap Ring Pliers, 8 Piece ($15 off)
- PITTSBURGH Flex-Head SAE Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, 5 Piece ($10 off)
- BRAUN 18,000 Lumen LED Detachable Work Light ($30 off)
- BAUER 30,000 - 60,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Portable Heater ($15 off)
- BAUER 10 Amp Deep Cut Variable-Speed Band Saw ($40 off)
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE 250 lb. Capacity Creeper With Adjustable Headrest ($15 off)
- BAUER 10 in., 5-Speed Bench Drill Press with Light ($20 off)
- BAUER 4 in. x 36 in. Belt and 6 in. Disc Sander ($20 off)
- BAUER 18 in. Roller Tool Bag ($15 off)
- STOREHOUSE 4 in. Stacking Tilt Bin ($150 off)
