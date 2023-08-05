Harbor Freight’s Weekend Sale is On and Amazing
HF deals to the rescue!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Despite what keyboard warriors say, Harbor Freight's tools have a place in your garage. They're solid tools at prices that most people can afford. And not everyone needs Snap-On. In fact, most Snap-On customers don't need Snap-On.
But what's better than discounted tools from a brand you can trust? Those same discounted tools going on sale! Right now, Harbor Freight has a host of killer weekend deals and sales going on that'll help you round out your garage's loadout and get your project back on the road. Check'em out.
- Hercules Buy a Battery, Get a Free Tool (In Store Only)
- Bauer Buy a Battery, Get a Free Tool (In Store Only)
- Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit ($5 off)
- U.S. General 72 in. x 22 in. Triple-Bank Roll Cab, Series 3 ($300 off)
- Braun 5500 Lumen, 4 ft. Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light ($5 off)
- Chicago Electric Blue Design Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet ($10 off)
- Pittsburgh Magnetic Screwdriver Set, 8 Piece ($3 off)
- Pittsburgh Pro Comfort Grip Screwdriver Set, 33 Piece ($10 off)
- Titanium UNLIMITED 200 Professional Multi-Process Welder with 120/240V Input ($50 off)
- Vulcan MIGMax™ 215 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input ($80 off)
- Icon 32 oz. Soft Face Dead Blow Hammer ($5 off)
- Icon 1/2 in. Drive 50-250 ft. lb. Professional Click Torque Wrench ($10 off)
- Icon 1/2 in. Drive 25 in. Professional Breaker Bar ($3 off)
