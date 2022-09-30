Stock Your Garage With Harbor Freights Excellent Savings
Let’s go!
A garage is often my respite. A sanctuary from life's ills, such as arguments, life issues, and work chaos. A place where I can be alone and just take a moment to swear at a stuck bolt or do something rad. But a garage isn't a garage unless you have the right tools and that's where a spot like Harbor Freight can come in handy. The company is where we go when we need a deal, but still need to get work done and today's deals will outfit your garage excellently.
Check out all the deals and saving from Harbor Freight I could find below.
- Pittsburgh Mini Pick and Hook Set (49 percent off)
- Pittsburgh V-Groove SAE Combination Wrench Set, 14 Piece (17 percent off)
- Pittsburgh Pry Bar Set, 4 Piece (20 percent off)
- Pittsburgh 1/2 in. Drive Metric Impact Socket Set, 13 Piece (24 percent off)
- Pittsburgh Tool Set with 4-Drawer Chest, 105 Piece (25 percent off)
- Pittsburgh Manual Tire Changer (20 percent off)
- Pittsburgh 1300 lb. Electric Hoist with Remote Control (11 percent off)
- Predator 3 HP (79cc) OHV Horizontal Shaft Gas Engine, EPA (14 percent off)
- Predator 8750 Watt Inverter Generator (6 percent off)
- Predator 3500 Watt SUPER QUIET Inverter Generator (3 percent off)
- Predator 1400 Watt SUPER QUIET Inverter Generator (3 percent off)
- U.S. General 72 in. x 22 in. Triple Bank Roller Cabinet (5 percent off)
- Bauer 20V 5.0 Ah High Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery (16 percent off)
- Bauer 20V 3.0 Ah High Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery (11 percent off)
- Bauer 20V 1.5 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (8 percent off)
- Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (10 percent off)
- Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2 in. Variable Speed Hammer Drill/Driver Kit (18 percent off)
- Viking 450 Peak Amp Portable Lithium Ion Jump Starter and Power Pack (22 percent off)
- Badland ZXR 5000 lb. UTV/Powersport 12V Winch with Wire Rope (21 percent off)
- Bauer 2300 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Max Performance Electric Pressure Washer (10 percent off)
- Cen-Tech 630 Peak Amp Portable Jump Starter and Power Pack (14 percent off)
- Midwest Can 5 Gallon Jerry Gas Can (16 percent off)
- Central Machinery 17 In. Mini Magnetic Sweeper (15 percent off)
- Vulcan 350 lb. Capacity Welding Cart (12 percent off)
