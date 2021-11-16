Each tracker comes with everything you need to get started, including the tracker, two double-A batteries, a key fob, CR2450 battery, two zip-ties, an app product card, and printed instructions. The quality of everything feels really nice and installs confidence that this tracker will stand the test of time.

The tracker comes in a nondescript envelope, with a brown cardboard box inside. Open the plain box and you’ll find a black and blue product box. As someone who is a tactile person, I appreciated the velvety feel of the black and the slick smoothness of the shiny blue. On the bottom of the box, there’s a tamper-proof sticker that you’ll need to cut off and you’ll find everything neatly packaged inside.

I’m just not sure the price warrants the features, or rather lack thereof. Let’s go through the ins and outs and you’ll soon see what I mean.

When it comes down to it, you are simply paying an initial expense and a monthly fee to know where your bike is and if it moves. If you’re in an area where security is necessary and you can’t lock your motorcycle up at night, and are willing and able to pay the fee, the Monimoto M7 GPS track might be a good investment to protect your bike.

At a price point of $199, this isn’t the most affordable GPS tracker out there, nor is its yearly subscription a great selling point at $49—the app bills you monthly, which is about $4.08 a month. That's still cheaper than some other trackers, but it’s $49 on top of $200 after tax and for what the Monimoto offers, and doesn’t, it’s a hard pill to swallow.

The Monimoto 7 is potentially an innovative little device that’s designed to give you peace of mind with a low-profile and compact GPS tracker that connects to your smartphone. Should someone decide to “borrow” (read: steal) your bike, the idea is that you’ll immediately know. Then all you have to do is follow the trail of alerts to track it down and recover your baby—with the help of the local authorities of course.

Every motorcycle rider has faced parking dilemmas. Picture this: You’re out riding, and start to get hungry, so you decide to stop and grab a bite to eat. However, you can’t just stop anywhere. The last thing you want to do is leave your bike someplace sketchy where you can’t keep an eye on it, in case somebody with a flatbed decides to get the better of you.

When using your GPS tracker, you’ll find the app to have a clean design and intuitive interface and it’s easy to confirm the status of the tracker and check your alarm alert history. When you tap on the alert history, a new screen opens and shows you on a map your location and the bike’s location. The only area that could be better is the settings screen as it feels like there should be more settings or adjustments available.

And because it doesn’t hardwire to your bike, there are batteries to power both the tracker and the key fob. Unlike other similar trackers, the batteries for the Monimoto 7 are supposed to last up to a year which makes maintenance minimal.

The biggest advantage of the Monimoto 7 is that it’s simple to install and use. It doesn’t require you to hardwire it in, which gives you more freedom in how/where you install it, and downloading the app isn’t rocket science. Add the app to your smartphone and follow the on-screen steps, that’s it.

What’s Good About the Monimoto 7 GPS Anti-Theft Tracker This GPS tracker was easy to install and get operational, as the square shape of the tracker and included zip ties made it easy to find an installation location. I chose to put mine under the seat since it was an easy place to get to and it fit nicely, however, I would have no problem finding more hidden places if I planned to use this device long term. I installed it on my Kawasaki ZX-14 and would have had no issue finding a suitable place on my husband’s Suzuki GSX-R 1000 either. The only people that might have an issue are those with naked bikes, who don’t have the fairings to hide it. To test the app, my husband and I took a Sunday cruise to our favorite ice cream shop about ten miles from home and 2.5 miles from Interstate 75. I settled in with a scoop of chocolate bacon toffee and handed the keys to my bike over to my husband. We agreed that I would stay with his bike in the parking lot while he would ride mine out to I75 and back. The road he would ride had a speed limit of 55 and minimal lights to make it easy for him to get some distance. The responsiveness and accuracy of the tracker and the app are impressive. I received a call and a notification before my husband made it out of the parking lot. And the notifications came in exactly five-minute intervals with the map showing his location. When he returned, I received an “all good” notification as he was riding up to me. I liked that I could go back and see every update from him “stealing” my bike, which would make it easy to share with authorities if it were really stolen.

Andra DelMonico Key fob jangling away.

What’s Bad About the Monimoto 7 GPS Anti-Theft Tracker My biggest problem with the Monimoto 7 is that I can’t open the app and see where my bike is any time I want. Yes, I saw it when my husband drove away, but the only time you have access to the map is when it is in alarm mode and giving you a location update. You also can’t change the armed update intervals. Five minutes sounds like a short time period until you’re standing there actively waiting for an update or frantically searching for your motorcycle. Even though I love and trusted the person who was riding away on my bike, I found the five minutes in between pings to be a long wait. I can’t imagine how nerve-wracking those intervals would be knowing someone is riding away on my sportbike, especially when I live ten minutes from Interstate 75, where they could easily hit over extra-legal speeds and be very far away in a short amount of time. It would be an endless chase following five-minute pings until the bike is stationary long enough for you to catch up. Another frustrating feature is the settings screen in the app, as it only shows you some of the settings. You have to manually connect via Bluetooth to the tracker in the bike to adjust the rest of the settings and that means standing within 10 meters (that's 32 feet for us Americans) of the bike. Finally, the round, flat shape of the key fob is a problem for me. It ended up clanking around and getting in the way when I had the key in the ignition. It’s even more frustrating when you read the user manual and find out that this sort of movement shortens the key fob’s battery life. Maybe this is just an issue with my particular bike, as my husband’s GSXR has more space and didn’t have the same issue when I tried the key fob on his keys.

Andra DelMonico Toothless is moving! Oh no!