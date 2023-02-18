Now’s the Time to Save With Harbor Freight’s President’s Day Sale
20% off can go a long way in the right hands.
We've all got that one item we've been eying up at Harbor Freight for a long time now. Since that item isn't in your garage, you can pat yourself on the back. Your impulse control has come a long way. Progress ends here, though as Harbor Freight's President's Day sale is live and gives you 20% off any single item as a regular customer. That can be a total game-changer for many shop owners, and the deal is even sweeter for Inside Track club members. Of course, Harbor Freight threw some other savings in the mix that will surely come in handy when refreshing your garage equipment.
- 20% Off Any Single Item for Regular Shoppers, 25% Off for Inside Track Members
- US General 34-Inch Full Bank Service Cart (Save $80)
- Fortress 26-Gallon 175-PSI Ultra Quiet Vertical Shop/Auto Air Compressor (Save $70)
- Predator 1400-Watt Super-Quiet Inverter Generator (Save $50)
- Union Safe Company 10-Gun Electronic Security Safe (Save $90)
- Bauer 6-Gallon 4-HP Wet/Dry Vacuum (Save $11)
- Bauer 7.5-Amp 1/2-Inch Low Speed Spade Handle Drill/Mixer (Save $15)
- Bauer 2.8-Amp 5-Inch Random Orbital Palm Sander (Save $20)
- Pittsburgh 1.5-Ton Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack (Save $10)
- Franklin 600-Pound Capacity Hand Truck (Save $10)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more
