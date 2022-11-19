Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.
I know. You're trying to wait until next week to spend any more money on tools. That's wise, but you don't actually have to if Harbor Freight is on your radar it's already running Black Friday deals. I'm not saying these tools won't be on sale again when Black Friday actually hits, but you've only got until this coming Wednesday to decide if you're willing to take that chance.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Earthquake XT 1/2-Inch Xtreme Torque Right Angle Air Impact Wrench (15% off)
- US General 30-Inch Service Cart with Drawer (15% off)
- Predator 4375-Watt Gas Powered Portable Generator (7% off)
- Fortress 10-Gallon 175-PSI Ultra Quiet Horizontal Shop/Auto Air Compressor (10% off)
- Pittsburgh 9-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Star Bit Socket Set (16% off)
- Pittsburgh 9-Piece 3/8-Inch 1/2-Inch Drive SAE Hex Socket Set (20% off)
- Icon 3/8-Inch Drive Professional Special Edition Gold Plated Ratchet (28% off)
- Central Pneumatic 20-Ounce HVLP Gravity Feed Spray Gun (20% off)
- Pittsburgh 2000-Pound Low-Profile Transmission Jack (19% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 7-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Axle Lock-Nut Socket Set (25% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive Mechanics Roller Seat with Drawers (12% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 250-Pound Capacity Creeper With Adjustable Headrest (15% off)
- Cen-Tech 100-Amp 6/12-Volt Battery Load Tester (25% off)
- Merlin 3/8-Inch 50-Foot Premium Rubber Air Hose (12% off)
- Bauer 20V Cordless Variable Speed Hammer Drill/Driver Kit (18% off)
