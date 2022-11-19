The War Zone
The Drive

Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better

Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.

byHank O'Hop| PUBLISHED Nov 19, 2022 11:00 AM
The GarageNews
Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

I know. You're trying to wait until next week to spend any more money on tools. That's wise, but you don't actually have to if Harbor Freight is on your radar it's already running Black Friday deals. I'm not saying these tools won't be on sale again when Black Friday actually hits, but you've only got until this coming Wednesday to decide if you're willing to take that chance. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Drive 

DealsTools