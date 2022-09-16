Harbor Freight’s Weekend Coupons Are Unmissable

Though we love our fancy-pants tools such as those from Milwaukee or DeWalt , there's something unbeatable about bargains. Yes, I would love a $500 impact wrench, but won't a $60 one work? In fact, it will. And there's no better place to find such deals than Harbor Freight.

While there's a good amount of ribbing we could give the company, Harbor Freight allows a lot of people to work on their cars, motorcycles, or homes without needing a trust fund. They are the great equalizers of DIY. But even Harbor Freight can offer deals on the company's already low prices, and today we've rounded up the best. You'll have no excuse to not finish your project car now. You could even drop a Predator engine into your kid's Power Wheels. So, let's go.