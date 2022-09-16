Harbor Freight’s Weekend Coupons Are Unmissable
Get your cheap deals now!
Though we love our fancy-pants tools such as those from Milwaukee or DeWalt, there's something unbeatable about bargains. Yes, I would love a $500 impact wrench, but won't a $60 one work? In fact, it will. And there's no better place to find such deals than Harbor Freight.
While there's a good amount of ribbing we could give the company, Harbor Freight allows a lot of people to work on their cars, motorcycles, or homes without needing a trust fund. They are the great equalizers of DIY. But even Harbor Freight can offer deals on the company's already low prices, and today we've rounded up the best. You'll have no excuse to not finish your project car now. You could even drop a Predator engine into your kid's Power Wheels. So, let's go.
- Jackery 400-Watt Peak Output Explorer 290-Wh Portable Power Station ($20 off)
- Coverpro 10-Foot-Square Portable Shed ($30 off)
- Haul-Master 500-Pound Capacity Ratcheting Tie Downs ($4 off)
- Zurich ZR15s OBD2 Code Reader ($60 off)
- Yukon Nine-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet ($30 off)
- Portland 1,750-psi Corded Electric Pressure Washer ($40 off)
- Bauer 20-Volt Cordless Compact Impact Wrench ($10 off)
- Bauer 20-Volt Cordless Half-Inch Drill/Driver Kit ($20 off)
- Bauer 20-Volt Cordless Quarter-Inch Hex Compact Impact Driver Kit with Battery, Rapid Charger, and Bag ($15 off)
- Hercules 20-Volt Cordless Ultra Torque Impact Wrench ($20 off)
- Braun 5,000-Lumen LED Hanging Shop Light ($4 off)
- Pittsburgh 300 lb. Capacity Low-Profile Creeper, Black ($10 off)
- Pittsburgh Mechanics Tool Set, 301 Piece ($40 off)
- Pittsburgh 1 Ton Capacity Foldable Shop Crane ($30 off)
- Pittsburgh 3 ton Floor Jack ($20 off)
- Daytona 2-Ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack ($20 off)
- McGraw 21-Gallon Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor ($50 off)
- Central Machinery Pedestal High-Velocity Shop Fan ($40 off)
- Vulcan Heavy-Duty Large Welding Cabinet ($40 off)
- Predator OHV Horizontal Shaft Gas Engine ($40 off)
