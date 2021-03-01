Honda Insight Powered By Single-Cylinder Harbor Freight Engine Actually Works

After originally hacking together an adapter to make a 212cc engine work with his Honda, he decided he wanted more power and did a little digging through the Harbor Freight catalog. He bought himself a new, more powerful 420cc engine—rated at 13 horsepower—and now he's gone about fitting it to his car using a custom-engineered adapter between the new motor and the existing transmission. The results look pretty good, all things considered.

The adapter is simple in concept, but such things are always more difficult to actually fabricate. Robot Cantina's adapter uses both a chain drive and a belt-pulley system to get power from the engine to the stock Honda transmission. It uses an off-the-shelf centrifugal clutch-type mechanism to control power delivery off the line. Much of the work on this new 420cc adapter was done in order to make it easier to change sprocket ratios more quickly, which is important for tuning the new engine to be happiest at the speeds Robot Cantina wants to travel at.

Surprisingly—and thankfully—the 420cc Harbor Freight engine has some sort of alternator and an electric starter, so no pull-starting will be done from the engine bay. That's about as far as the luxuries go, however. It doesn't have anything fancy like EFI. A regular single-barrel carburetor is used in this application, although the jetting was adjusted and the air intake had to be modified to fit in the engine bay. The exhaust system is also all-new, and thankfully it exits out of the stock tailpipe. I say thankfully because it's pretty funny to hear a single-cylinder engine intended for small machinery exhausting out of the stock tailpipe of a Honda Insight. (Insert joke about the Honda Insight already having a lawnmower engine here.) It's like that V8-swapped Aston Martin Cygnet. Just doesn't seem right.