Surprise! Harbor Freight’s Running Even More Killer Deals
Who would have thought?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s the weekend and that means Harbor Freight's got the deals you need. And yes, I’m talking about more bargains on top of its September Super Savings Event, which is loaded with all kinds of in-store-only discounts. So, before you get into whatever is about to make your garage a living nightmare for the next few months, you’d better sing by and see what’s up, or check the list below.
- Icon Extra Long Professional Double Box Flex Ratcheting Wrench Set (Save $45)
- Icon Anti-Slip Grip Professional SAE Combination Wrench Set (Save $30)
- McGraw 29-gallon 1.8 HP 165 PSI Oil-Lube Vertical Air Compressor (Save $50)
- Pittsburgh 800-Pound Low Lift Transmission Jack (Save $50)
- Daytona 2-Ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack (Save $20)
- Earthquake 1/2-Inch Aluminum Air Impact Wrench (Save $20)
- Pittsburgh R134A A/C Manifold Gauge Set (Save $15)
- Bauer 5-Inch Random Orbital Palm Sander (Save $10)
- Bauer 12-Inch Single-Bevel Compound Miter Saw (Save $30)
- Hercules 12-Inch Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw (Save $40)
- Warrior 7-Inch Variable-Speed Polisher/Sander (save $10)
- Braun 10,000 Lumen Linkable Diamond Plate LED Hanging Shop Light (Save $12)
- HFT 1200-Pound Capacity Steel Utility Cart with Removable Sides (Save $30)
- Chicago Electric Welding 286-Pound Capacity Welding Cabinet (Save $30)
- Bauer 8-Inch Variable-Speed Bench Grinder with LED Work Light (Save $15)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.