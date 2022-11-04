Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
Harbor Freight might run deals almost every week, but there's never not something to get excited over, especially now that the welding cart you've been eyeing up for a couple of weeks finally goes on sale. If you don't think I'm heading over there to grab one after work, you're sadly mistaken.
Seriously, though, Harbor Freight's already hot on it with some killer early Black Friday deals. The site is loaded with all kinds of coupons you need to check out, regardless of what kind of handy work you’re into. However, I did already check them out and gathered up the best for folks with automotive interests. You've just got to jump on these savings before they go away on November 13th.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Predator 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator (13% off)
- Daytona 3-Ton Professional Floor Jack (23% off)
- U.S. General 26-Inch x 22-Inch Single-Bank Roller Cabinet (9% off)
- McGraw 21-gallon 175-PSI Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor (17% off)
- Central Machinery 20-Ton H-Frame Shop Press (13% off)
- Pittsburgh 1/2-Inch Drive 13-Piece SAE Impact Deep Socket Set (33% off)
- Pittsburgh Screwdriver Set (16% off)
- Pittsburgh 3-Ton Floor Jack (18% off)
- Pittsburgh Motorcycle Lift (17% off)
- Pittsburgh Pneumatic Roller Seat (24% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 800-Pound Low Lift Transmission Jack (22% off)
- Bauer 10-Amp Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw (16% off)
- Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (20% off)
- Titanium 65 Amp Plasma Cutter (16% off)
- Bauer 14-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- Titanium Unlimited 200 Professional Multiprocess Welder (9% off)
- Chicago Electric 100-Pound Welding Cart (27% off)
- Vulcan 500-Pound Welding Cabinet (16% off)
- Chief Long Barrel Air Hammer (20% off)
- Apache 1800 Weatherproof Case (33% off)
