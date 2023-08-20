Save Big With Harbor Freight’s Parking Lot Sale and Then Some
It’s all going for cheap over the next three days.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Yup. Harbor Freight’s Huge Parking Lot Sale is on and it’s awesome. We’re talking loads of deals on all the gear you’ve been waiting to go on sale all year. But, if you’re like me, you’re in for a weekend of camping that’s going to keep you from checking the deals out in person. That’s why I went and rounded up more noteworthy discounts that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your tent, or whatever it is you’ll be hiding in.
- Icon 73-Inch Professional Top Chest (Save $700)
- Icon 56-Inch Professional Top Chest (Save $600)
- Icon 73-Inch x 25-Inch Professional Roll Cab (Save $500)
- Icon 1/4-Inch Drive Professional Flex Head Ratchet with Comfort Grip (Save $5)
- Icon 1/4-Inch Drive Professional Low-Profile Ratchet with Comfort Grip (Save $5)
- Icon 1/2-Inch Drive Professional Swivel Head Ratchet with Comfort Grip (Save $5)
- Icon 3/8-Inch Drive Professional Stubby Low-Profile Ratchet (Save $5)
- U.S. General 30-Inch x 16-Inch Two-Shelf Steel Service Cart (Save $5)
- Baxter 6-Inch Professional Self-Vacuuming Random Orbital Air Sander (Save $10)
- Voyager 20-Inch Rolling Tool Bag (Save $10)
