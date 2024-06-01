GoPro’s Awesome Amazon Sale is Here to Kickstart Your Summer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer's coming in hot, and that means you're about to get into all sorts of wild things. The great thing about living in the modern age is that it's easier than ever to capture those jaw-dropping moments on camera. Especially since GoPro is letting all of its latest and greatest action cameras go at a discount with an awesome spring sale at Amazon.

Most of us have way too much money in our cars and bikes to even consider buying a new action camera. Usually, we're shopping a few generations back because they offer decent picture quality and can be had at a much lower price than later entries. This sale changes things as you can buy new models for about the same price.

Right now, you can snag the GoPro HERO12 Black for $299.00 or the GoPro MAX for $399.00. You can bump back to the GoPro HERO11 Black for $249.99 or the GoPro HERO10 Black for $229.00 if you do still want to save more to put toward accessories, plenty of which are also on sale.

I have no idea what camera you want or what accessories you need to keep it attached to whatever it is you’re getting nutty with this summer. So, I’ve compiled a list of different GoPro items that are on sale to cover all the bases.

More Deals From GoPro's Amazon Sale