Dad-Proof Casio G-Shock and Garmin Instinct Watches Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Over the weekend, my father and I were sitting around the fire, talking about all sorts of things. Between the ramblings of muscle cars and fishing boats, watches came up in conversation. I was talking about how much I genuinely love my Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and how the only other watch I'd consider owning is a Casio G-Shock, like the one he used to have. He agreed that they're a nice piece of equipment and that he did enjoy owning one. That conversation reminds me of how great of a gift watches are. That's exactly why I set out to round up some of the best Father's Day watch deals at Amazon for those of you still on the hunt for the perfect gift for Dad.

It just so happens that examples of both watches we discussed are currently on sale at Amazon. My beloved Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is currently selling for $349.99. I've absolutely clobbered this thing in the garage, gym, and in the wild. It's still trucking and still an integral part of anything I get into.

You've heard me say that 1,000 times, though. If you're looking for something stout, but maybe of a different flavor, a Casio G-Shock is the way to go. There are dozens of versions this watch, with many being on sale. If it were me shopping, the Casio Men's G-Shock DW6900-1V Sport Watch on sale for $54.00 would likely take my pick.

I know nothing about your Dad or the kind of watch that'd appeal to him, though. That's why I'm turning it over to you now. Check the list below for more Father's Day watch deals from Casio, Garmin, Seiko, and Citizen.

More Father’s Day Watch Deals