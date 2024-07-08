These Fourth of July Sales on Tools and Accessories are Still Running

Sadly, Independence Day is behind us. It’s arguably the best holiday of the year. It’s a bummer to see it go. Well, at least in terms of formal dates. It’s spirit lives on, though. A lot of the Fourth of July sales we covered are still running. So, those of you who spent your entire weekend partying hard and not scrolling the internet, which is how it should be, haven’t missed out on some killer savings. That’s a win-win.

That includes the deal I haven’t shut up about all week. Last week, I snagged the Nicron N7 flashlight that’s currently on sale at Amazon. It’s been in my pocket ever since and came in handy on this past weekend’s long summer nights. I can’t recommend jumping on that deal enough.

Nicron N7 600-Lumen Flashlight for $18.99 Plus Additional 27% Off Coupon at Amazon See It

Another one I’m quite fond of is that Shop-Vac 14-Gallon 5.5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $110 at Lowe’s. Let’s face it: everyone needs a good vacuum in the shop, especially after a long weekend of doing all the things we did to celebrate America out there. These folks defined the segment, so you know this one will actually clean the mess you made and the many more to come. It’s a great investment.

More Fourth of July Sales You Can Still Land

GoPro HERO12 Black – Waterproof Action Camera for $299.99 at Amazon See It