Best Leather Seat Covers: Our Top Picks for Upgrading Your Style
Leather seat covers are a great option for upgrading your car’s interior
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Auto seat covers are a great option if you’re looking to change your car’s interior without investing in new seats or even just upholstery. They also come with a lot of benefits to your car, keeping the resale value high. There are lots of great options out there, so read on to find out everything you need to know to find the best leather seat covers for your needs.
- Best OverallFH Group Leatherette Seat CoversSummarySummary
A seat cover that comes in 10 different colors, you’re sure to find one that suits you. High-quality material at a suitable price.ProsPros
3D air mesh with center perforation for breathability; extra padding on the cushion; unencumbered air bag function; and easy installation.ConsCons
Although the fit claims to be universal, you’ll definitely want to check out the dimensions of your seats before ordering.
- Best ValueMotor Trend MTSC304 Gray Plush Leather CoversSummarySummary
Our best value pick comes with a surprising amount of features and a supremely soft feel. The perfect pick for spicing up your car.ProsPros
Total protection debris-resistant and waterproof material; flexible and breathable PU leather upper; easy slide-on installation; and great fit.ConsCons
Given their price class, these seat covers are not as durable as some competing options.
- Honorable MentionLeader Accessories Universal Fit Leather Seat CoversSummarySummary
Comfortable, stylish, and high-performance, these covers are a great pick if you’re looking for something to invest in.ProsPros
Super soft perforated faux leather; 3mm foam padding for bulk-free padding; integrated headrest covers; and universal fit.ConsCons
The buckles are a little more fragile than we like and need to be readjusted quite often.
Benefits of Leather Seat Covers
- Protect your seats. Leather car seat covers can do wonders for protecting your car’s interior. They’ll keep your seats safe from the wear and tear of frequent use, saving you cash on fixing up the seats.
- Upgrade your style. Not only do seat covers offer a protective element, they also improve the overall look of your car’s interior. If you’ve always wanted leather seats but had to opt for fabric instead, this is a great way to make them look nicer without spending a lot of money.
- Increase your resale value. A well-cared-for interior is a major factor in calculating the car’s resale value. If your seats are free from rips and wear, your resale value will be that much more improved.
Top Brands
Leader Accessories
Based in Beloit, Wisc., Leader Accessories has been around for a number of years, making all kinds of gear. Its top products include camping equipment, automotive accessories, and garden goods. Check out their high-quality SUV seat covers.
Big Ant
A web-based provider of fine automotive goods, Big Ant has been around for about a decade. It specializes in good-quality seat covers made at affordable prices, making them a consumer favorite. Among the top sellers is the Wrapping Front Cushion Leather Cover.
Car Pass
Founded in 2007, Car Pass is based in Texas and specializes in producing seat covers and only seat covers. That’s a great indicator of the passion and dedication that goes into every design. Top products include its Universal Air Fresh SeatCovers.
Leather Seat Cover Pricing
- Under $20: Leather seat cover a large price range. In the budget price class, you can find a variety of different picks, which will all differ greatly in their quality and durability. The old adage holds here, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. Most will be quite basic, but some are worth spending money on.
- $20-$50: In this price range you’ll find a wide range of good options, from basic seat covers to sleeves and pads. The quality will be good overall, with great durability and stylish options. You’re better off investing a little bit more for better quality.
- Over $50: If you’re looking to invest in your car’s interior, this is the way to go. You’ll find a number of great options, many of which imitate the look of high-quality leather. At this price, you’ll also find a couple of options that come as a set, saving you some cash.
Key Features
Size and Fit
One of the most important things to look out for is the overall size and fit of the product. A good fit is critical to ensuring a seamless look and a comfortable seating experience where rolls and bulges just won’t do. Make sure to measure your seats and only invest in a product that matches the dimensions well.
Straps
Make sure that the straps (if your seat covers have them) fit well, are adjustable, and don’t get twisted or in the way. A good-fitting cover is a long-lasting cover. You’ll also want to make sure that the material of the straps is similar to that of the entire cover -- not only is that a mark of quality, it also ensures a more seamless look.
Durability
In terms of quality, the type and thickness of the material is a big indicator of the overall durability. You’ll want to look out for the craftsmanship of the seams, the edges, the straps, and any elastic components. Also, make sure that the leather isn’t too thin or flimsy, or you’ll end up with rips in no time.
Other Considerations
- Type: Watch out for leather covers that are just the front side of a seat. You’ll want something that encompasses most of your seat for a seamless look.
- Headrests: How the leather seat cover handles your headrest is also important. You’ll want to ensure that it’s covered well and that the overall look matches the rest of the seats.
- Water Resistance: Not all covers are made equally. If you’re someone who frequently has a beverage in the car, make sure that the covers you choose are water-resistant so a spill doesn’t stain your seat.
- Cushioning: Some seat covers also feature built-in cushioning. If you want some extra padding, look out for that feature.
Best Leather Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Leather Seat Covers Overall: FH Group Leatherette Seat Covers
Our top pick comes in 10 different colors, so you know you’ll find one to match your car’s aesthetic. The material is a 3D air mesh with a center perforation that adds extra thickness and offers more comfort and breathability. That’s an important feature, especially on longer car rides. The design itself is sideless, which allows integrated airbags to function unencumbered by the seat cover and support built-in seat belt holders.
As the material is easy to clean and machine washable, cleaning up spills is no problem. Likewise, the universal fit is made to work with almost all seats, and non-slip backing keeps the covers solidly in place. The installation is also easy -- simply slip them on and you’re ready to go. The back also features storage pockets, which makes stowing snacks on road trips a breeze. Finally, the integrated headrest cover allows for a seamless look.
All the great features aside, one definite drawback is the fit. Although it’s touted as being universal, you’ll definitely want to check that the dimensions fit with your seats at least approximately. Final adjustments can be done with the straps, but besides that, you’ll want a fit that’s already decently close to the size of your factory seats.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Leather Seat Covers Value: Motor Trend MTSC304 Gray Plush Leather Covers
The best value we found on the market are these Motor Trend leather seat covers. They feature a total protection material that is debris resistant and waterproof to guard against messes and spills. The flexible PU leather creates a soft and silky texture with added padding in the seat cushion for extra comfort.
In terms of safety, the side-less design is completely compatible with airbags and sidearms rests as well as seat belts. The universal dimensions fit most sedans, SUVs, vans, and trucks, but the manufacturer does recommend checking the dimensions for best fit. The installation itself is also pretty easy with a simple three-step, slip-on design that includes elastic straps and buckles to fasten and adjust everything.
Even with its good characteristics, the saying “you get what you pay for” holds true for this product. Although this is a great value, the drawback is that the seat covers are not as durable and don’t quite have that super-fancy leather look as some competitor covers. So if that’s what you’re after, you’ll probably want to check out another option.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Leather Seat Covers Honorable Mention: Leader Accessories Universal Fit Leather Seat Covers
This leather seat cover set made our honorable mention spot for good reason. The material is a very soft, perforated faux leather with 3mm foam padding for comfort that doesn’t add bulk to your seats. They also come with integrated headrest covers, so ensure that your headrests can be detached before you invest in this set. As most well-designed seat covers, these ones are also side-airbag compatible.
If you’re looking for something to add some pep to your interior, these might be the way to go. Their sleek black leather look is the perfect choice for refreshing your aged seats. The elastic side fabric and adjustable straps ensure a good fit in a wide variety of different cars, making this a great choice for sedans, vans, and SUVs alike.
One of the things we didn’t like about these covers is the size and hold off the integrated buckles. On some versions of this set they can come undone rather quickly, which is a definite drawback when you’re looking for something that will always stay in place. That being said, you can definitely DIY a solution to keep them solidly in place.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- Cleaning most leather seat covers is a pretty easy task. For basic maintenance, just wipe them down with a damp cloth and then a dry one to avoid water stains.
- If you’ve got a high-quality leather, you’ll want to ensure that it keeps its lustre. Regular oiling of your seats should be a part of your maintenance routine.
- If you really want to invest a lot in great seat covers that will last you a long time and look really good, consider a custom-fit or a semi-custom option. They’re made especially to fit your seats perfectly, offering the best user experience.
- If you’ve got an adjustable seat cover, make sure that the straps aren’t on too tight. This will result in stretching and warping, which will mess with the shape of the cover in the long run.
FAQs
Q: What’s the best material for seat covers?
A: Our recommendation is leather. Not only does it look the best, but it also is one of the most durable materials out there for your seat cover needs. Plus, it has the advantage of being much easier to clean than any other type of material.
Q: Will seat covers work with side airbags?
A: The short answer is yes. Seat covers are tested to work with all airbags and won’t get in the way of your side airbags deploying. Your car’s safety rating stays unaffected, and your comfort will be improved too.
Q: Is faux leather a good option?
A: Chances are if you’re paying less than a $100 per seat cover it’s faux leather. The quality, look, and feel of today’s faux leather is often on par with the real stuff, so it won’t look tacky. Faux leather also has a lot of the same properties as leather with the added bonus of being easy to clean.
Q: How do I install seat covers?
A: If you want your seat covers to look good, they have to fit right and be installed well. To do that, ensure that you’ve got an extra set of hands helping to make quick adjustments. Start by placing the cover over the front of the seat (for covers that strap in the back) or directly over the seat (for slide on covers). Then adjust and tighten as needed.
Q: What about covers for my backseat?
A: Many seat covers are made for the front seat only, leaving the question of what to do with the backseat. Car seat protectors don’t have to be custom-made in order to work on a split-bench. You can achieve the perfect fit on your cloth seats using auto seat covers designed for the back.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick is the FH Group Leatherette Seat Covers. They look great, are super comfortable, and come in lots of different colors to suit your needs.
If you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, check out the Motor Trend MTSC304 Gray Plush Leather Covers. They’re a great option for refreshing the look of older seats without breaking the bank.
What do you think about our picks? Have any favorites of your own? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!
- RELATEDBest Leather Conditioners and Cleaners: Keep Your Car’s Interior Clean and ProtectedKeep your car’s interior looking moisturized and sparkling clean with these top leather conditioners and cleanersREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Heated Car Seat Covers: Protect Your Seats and Keep Yourself WarmKeep your body warm while you drive in the bitter cold with these heated car seat coversREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Seat Cushion for Long Drives: Take The Pain Out of CommutingChoose a quality seat cushion to enhance your ride quality during long tripsREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Travel Car Seats: Protect Your Most Precious Cargo on Long JourneysWe found the best travel car seat for your next family adventureREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Seat Massagers: Our Top Picks for Serious RelaxationFor a comfortable and low-stress car ride, check out these car seat massagersREAD NOW