Best Leather Seat Covers: Our Top Picks for Upgrading Your Style

Auto seat covers are a great option if you’re looking to change your car’s interior without investing in new seats or even just upholstery. They also come with a lot of benefits to your car, keeping the resale value high. There are lots of great options out there, so read on to find out everything you need to know to find the best leather seat covers for your needs.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The buckles are a little more fragile than we like and need to be readjusted quite often.

Comfortable, stylish, and high-performance, these covers are a great pick if you’re looking for something to invest in.

Our best value pick comes with a surprising amount of features and a supremely soft feel. The perfect pick for spicing up your car.

Although the fit claims to be universal, you’ll definitely want to check out the dimensions of your seats before ordering.

A seat cover that comes in 10 different colors, you’re sure to find one that suits you. High-quality material at a suitable price.

Leather car seat covers can do wonders for protecting your car’s interior. They’ll keep your seats safe from the wear and tear of frequent use, saving you cash on fixing up the seats. Upgrade your style. Not only do seat covers offer a protective element, they also improve the overall look of your car’s interior. If you’ve always wanted leather seats but had to opt for fabric instead, this is a great way to make them look nicer without spending a lot of money.

In this price range you’ll find a wide range of good options, from basic seat covers to sleeves and pads. The quality will be good overall, with great durability and stylish options. You’re better off investing a little bit more for better quality. Over $50: If you’re looking to invest in your car’s interior, this is the way to go. You’ll find a number of great options, many of which imitate the look of high-quality leather. At this price, you’ll also find a couple of options that come as a set, saving you some cash. Key Features Size and Fit One of the most important things to look out for is the overall size and fit of the product. A good fit is critical to ensuring a seamless look and a comfortable seating experience where rolls and bulges just won’t do. Make sure to measure your seats and only invest in a product that matches the dimensions well. Straps Make sure that the straps (if your seat covers have them) fit well, are adjustable, and don’t get twisted or in the way. A good-fitting cover is a long-lasting cover. You’ll also want to make sure that the material of the straps is similar to that of the entire cover -- not only is that a mark of quality, it also ensures a more seamless look. Durability In terms of quality, the type and thickness of the material is a big indicator of the overall durability. You’ll want to look out for the craftsmanship of the seams, the edges, the straps, and any elastic components. Also, make sure that the leather isn’t too thin or flimsy, or you’ll end up with rips in no time. Other Considerations Type: Watch out for leather covers that are just the front side of a seat. You’ll want something that encompasses most of your seat for a seamless look.

How the leather seat cover handles your headrest is also important. You’ll want to ensure that it’s covered well and that the overall look matches the rest of the seats. Water Resistance: Not all covers are made equally. If you’re someone who frequently has a beverage in the car, make sure that the covers you choose are water-resistant so a spill doesn’t stain your seat.

Not all covers are made equally. If you’re someone who frequently has a beverage in the car, make sure that the covers you choose are water-resistant so a spill doesn’t stain your seat. Cushioning: Some seat covers also feature built-in cushioning. If you want some extra padding, look out for that feature. Best Leather Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Leather Seat Covers Overall: FH Group Leatherette Seat Covers

Our top pick comes in 10 different colors, so you know you’ll find one to match your car’s aesthetic. The material is a 3D air mesh with a center perforation that adds extra thickness and offers more comfort and breathability. That’s an important feature, especially on longer car rides. The design itself is sideless, which allows integrated airbags to function unencumbered by the seat cover and support built-in seat belt holders. As the material is easy to clean and machine washable, cleaning up spills is no problem. Likewise, the universal fit is made to work with almost all seats, and non-slip backing keeps the covers solidly in place. The installation is also easy -- simply slip them on and you’re ready to go. The back also features storage pockets, which makes stowing snacks on road trips a breeze. Finally, the integrated headrest cover allows for a seamless look. All the great features aside, one definite drawback is the fit. Although it’s touted as being universal, you’ll definitely want to check that the dimensions fit with your seats at least approximately. Final adjustments can be done with the straps, but besides that, you’ll want a fit that’s already decently close to the size of your factory seats. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Leather Seat Covers Value: Motor Trend MTSC304 Gray Plush Leather Covers

The best value we found on the market are these Motor Trend leather seat covers. They feature a total protection material that is debris resistant and waterproof to guard against messes and spills. The flexible PU leather creates a soft and silky texture with added padding in the seat cushion for extra comfort. In terms of safety, the side-less design is completely compatible with airbags and sidearms rests as well as seat belts. The universal dimensions fit most sedans, SUVs, vans, and trucks, but the manufacturer does recommend checking the dimensions for best fit. The installation itself is also pretty easy with a simple three-step, slip-on design that includes elastic straps and buckles to fasten and adjust everything. Even with its good characteristics, the saying “you get what you pay for” holds true for this product. Although this is a great value, the drawback is that the seat covers are not as durable and don’t quite have that super-fancy leather look as some competitor covers. So if that’s what you’re after, you’ll probably want to check out another option. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Leather Seat Covers Honorable Mention: Leader Accessories Universal Fit Leather Seat Covers

