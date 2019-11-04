Best Motorcycle Helmet Speakers: Turn Up Your Favorite Tunes

If you like playing music or talking with friends when you're riding your motorcycle, you'll need a good pair of speakers. Some speakers are built-in, while others can be inserted inside your helmet or worn as part of a headset. Check out our buying guide to find the best motorcycle helmet speakers on the market.

At high speed, the music may get very faint. The headset's buttons are small and can be difficult to operate if you're wearing gloves.

This headset has a really good battery life, the sound quality is decent, and it is easy to use and install. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

These ultra-slim, durably designed speakers feature Bluetooth 4.0 with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. They provide nine hours of battery life and are ultra-loud with 30 mm speaker drivers.

One of the speakers may stop working over a short period of time. Also, the sound may distort or crackle if you turn the volume too high.

These speakers are easy to install, don't move around, are comfortable, and don't hurt your ears. The cord can reach your electronic device even if it is mounted on the handlebars.

These drop-in speakers feature a gold-plated, standard 3.5 mm stereo audio jack and 40 mm diameter driver. They are compatible with most helmet communications systems, audio devices, and smartphones.

It's pricey. It's designed to be secured with a clamp kit, so it cannot be used with a half helmet. Also, the speakers may not be loud enough at highway speeds.

This headset provides up to 12 hours of talk time on a single charge. It's easy to install and turn your music on and off, and it's very loud and clear.

This unit comes with two speakers, a microphone, and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity for music, phone calls, and four-way intercom conversations.

Some of the best sounding motorcycle helmet speakers are actually quite small. They are either built into the helmet, mounted inside of it in a way that's inconspicuous, or are part of a headset. They're easy to use. Whether your helmet speakers are wired or wireless, they are typically easy to set up. You can pair them with a Bluetooth device or plug them directly into an electronic device. Types of Motorcycle Helmet Speakers Wireless Bluetooth technology has improved quite a bit over the last few years, and it's a desirable feature in a motorcycle helmet. The best Bluetooth motorcycle helmet speakers allow you to seamlessly switch between functions, such as music, intercom, and phone calls. The best wireless motorcycle helmet speakers can be paired with your smartphone and other mobile devices. Wired If you don't want wireless Bluetooth-enabled speakers, you can choose a wired headset instead. You put the headset over your head and wear it under your helmet. Some brands are Bluetooth compatible and can be used as an intercom to communicate with other riders or to talk on the phone. Built-In Many helmet manufacturers integrate Bluetooth motorcycle speakers into their products. They are pre-fitted to the helmet. Some Bluetooth helmets have better quality speakers and intercom systems than others. What’s great about the best motorcycle helmet with built-in speakers is that the speakers stay put and won’t fall out. Top Brands Sena Sena was founded in 1998 and is based in Irvine, Calif. Its first flagship product is the SMH10 Bluetooth Intercom/Headset for motorcycle helmets, and the company continues to create products that give riders across power sports and motocross the freedom to communicate. Another one of its popular products is the Sena Bluetooth Headset and Intercom for Scooters/Motorcycles with Universal Microphone Kit. UCLEAR UCLEAR, based in Boise, Idaho, was founded in 2010. The company designs products that provide multi-person, hands-free intercom, music, phone calls, GPS, and more with options for every helmet. One of its top products is the UClear Digital Pulse Wired Drop-in High Definition Helmet Speakers. Lexin Moto USA LEXIN, based in Costa Mesa, Cailf. has been developing premium Bluetooth intercom headsets, Bluetooth speakers and accessories for power sports enthusiasts since 2007. One popular product is the LEXIN Motorcycle Intercom, Universal Helmet Communication System. Motorcycle Helmet Speakers Pricing Under $50 : If you're looking for the best cheap motorcycle helmet speakers, you still have to pay a little bit of money for a decent quality product. Speakers in this price range don't have a lot of frills and may not be loud at high speeds. Some are Bluetooth-enabled, and some are not.

: If you're looking for the best cheap motorcycle helmet speakers, you still have to pay a little bit of money for a decent quality product. Speakers in this price range don't have a lot of frills and may not be loud at high speeds. Some are Bluetooth-enabled, and some are not. $50-$100: Expect to pay a little more money for helmet speakers and headsets that are more durable, have a longer battery life, and are easier to hear. Many of these products are Bluetooth compatible, include intercom capabilities, and have voice commands.

Expect to pay a little more money for helmet speakers and headsets that are more durable, have a longer battery life, and are easier to hear. Many of these products are Bluetooth compatible, include intercom capabilities, and have voice commands. Over $100: Helmet speakers in this price range are typically complete communication systems with Bluetooth 4.1, intercom support for multiple riders, noise cancellation, and long battery life. These units work with full-face helmets and generally have better sound quality. Key Features Helmet Size Before you select the best motorcycle helmet speakers, you need to determine what type of helmet you will be wearing. Some helmets are tighter than others, so you need to ensure that the product will fit properly. For example, if you opt for a helmet headset, it will include speakers that are positioned on both sides of the helmet, and some are bigger than others. Speaker Size Built-in speakers are already designed to fit inside a biker’s helmet. But if you're purchasing speakers separately that mount inside of your helmet, you need to consider their diameter and thickness. If the speakers are too thick or wide, they won't fit correctly and will press against your ears. Sound Quality The best motorcycle helmet speakers for music, phone calls, and intercom should have a high-quality sound. It should be clear and crisp and not muffled or distorted. This is particularly important if you're wearing an open-face helmet that offers less coverage than a full-face helmet. If you can't hear what the speakers are emitting, then they’re useless. Other Considerations Controls: You can control helmet speakers in a couple of different ways. You can either do so manually or by using voice controls. Since many bikers wear gloves, it's beneficial to use a Bluetooth headset and speakers when riding. That way, you don't have to struggle with the volume and other functions with your fingers.

You can control helmet speakers in a couple of different ways. You can either do so manually or by using voice controls. Since many bikers wear gloves, it's beneficial to use a Bluetooth headset and speakers when riding. That way, you don't have to struggle with the volume and other functions with your fingers. Comfort: The best quality motorcycle helmet speakers will feel comfortable next to your ears. They should not distract you in any way because that can be dangerous while you're riding. This goes hand in hand with speaker size and shape and how they fit inside your particular helmet.

The best quality motorcycle helmet speakers will feel comfortable next to your ears. They should not distract you in any way because that can be dangerous while you're riding. This goes hand in hand with speaker size and shape and how they fit inside your particular helmet. Durability: Some helmet speaker brands are built better than others. They are designed to withstand a variety of conditions, such as wind, rain, dust, and sweat. The best helmet speakers for motorcycles will feature high-quality materials so that they last a long time and are reliable and dependable.

Some helmet speaker brands are built better than others. They are designed to withstand a variety of conditions, such as wind, rain, dust, and sweat. The best helmet speakers for motorcycles will feature high-quality materials so that they last a long time and are reliable and dependable. Battery Life: The best sounding Bluetooth motorcycle helmet speakers have a long battery life. Some devices consume a lot more energy than others, so be sure to select a product that promises to hold a charge for a long time. Best Motorcycle Helmet Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Helmet Speakers Overall: Sena SMH10-10 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset/Intercom

The Sena SMH10-10 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset/Intercom has numerous advanced features that will make your riding experience more enjoyable. It comes with two speakers, a microphone, and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity to listen to music, make phone calls with speed dialing, and participate in a four-way intercom conversation. The system provides up to 12 hours of talk time and 10 days of standby time on a single charge. Its advanced noise control technology cuts down on background noise for both incoming and outgoing audio. It's easy to install and turn your music on and off, and it's very loud and clear. It's simple to connect to your phone, the range of the connection is very high, and the speaker quality is excellent. A couple of problems with the Sena device is it is expensive and designed to be secured using a clamp kit, so it cannot be used with a half helmet. Also, the speakers may not be loud enough at highway speeds. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Helmet Speakers Value: UClear Digital Pulse Wired Drop-in High Definition Helmet Speakers

UCLEAR's drop-in speakers feature a gold-plated, standard 3.5mm stereo audio jack and 40mm diameter driver. The speakers are compatible with most helmet communications systems, audio devices, and smartphones and provide high-fidelity audio and HD-quality sound. Out of the box, you get a speaker set and installation mount set. These speakers are easy to install, and you can reposition the sticky Velcro pads to find the best spot in your helmet. They don't move around, are comfortable, and don't hurt your ears. The supplied cord is long enough to reach your electronic device, even if it is mounted on the handlebars. In addition, the closer you get the speakers to your ears, the louder and better quality sound they will produce. One problem is one of the speakers may stop working over a short period of time. Also, the sound may distort or crackle if you turn the volume too high. Another issue is that the thin wiring is not very durable and can fail over time. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Helmet Speakers Honorable Mention: BE Headwear Bluetooth Headset Drop in Headphones

