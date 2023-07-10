The War Zone
Make the Most of Summer Riding With RevZilla’s July Sale

A few additions to your motorcycle gear arsenal can make a world of difference.

by Robert Bacon
It took me far too long to realize that a few minor additions to my motorcycle gear can make a world of difference in certain seasons. And one of, if not the best, addition I’ve made is a Bluetooth headset. These little devices have transformed summer group rides for me and my buddies. 

So when I saw that RevZilla was having a sale on Sena headsets, I wasn’t going to waste a second bringing them to you. I also found an absolutely unmissable deal for anyone who’s a size 48 in racing leathers: there’s $490 off this Rev’it! Spitfire Race Suit, meaning it’s just $909.99. That’s a price I’d go on a diet for.

