Make the Most of Summer Riding With RevZilla’s July Sale
A few additions to your motorcycle gear arsenal can make a world of difference.
It took me far too long to realize that a few minor additions to my motorcycle gear can make a world of difference in certain seasons. And one of, if not the best, addition I’ve made is a Bluetooth headset. These little devices have transformed summer group rides for me and my buddies.
So when I saw that RevZilla was having a sale on Sena headsets, I wasn’t going to waste a second bringing them to you. I also found an absolutely unmissable deal for anyone who’s a size 48 in racing leathers: there’s $490 off this Rev’it! Spitfire Race Suit, meaning it’s just $909.99. That’s a price I’d go on a diet for.
- Sena 50S Harman Kardon Mesh Intercom ($53.85 off)
- Sena 50S Harman Kardon Mesh Intercom Dual Pack ($95.85 off)
- Sena Spider RT1 Bluetooth Headset Dual Pack ($119.70 off)
- Sena 10C EVO Bluetooth Headset and Camera ($67.35 off)
- Rev’it! Spitfire Race Suit (48) ($490 off)
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Paika Helmet (MD and LG) ($112.50 off)
- HJC i 70 Helmet (up to $52.5 off)
- Icon Airflite Mips Jewel Helmet (82.5 off)
- Icon Airflite Rubatone Helmet ($53 off)
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet ($249.98 off)
- LS2 Challenger GT GP Helmet (XS) ($179.99 off)
- Knox Handroid MK4 Gloves ($60.79 off)
- Rev’it! Levante 2 H2O Jacket ($58.5 off plus free Rev’it! Volcano Gloves)
- Alpinestars Stella T-GP Plus R v3 Jacket ($88.43 off)
- Alpinestars Yaguara Jacket For Tech Air Street ($194.98 off)
- TCX Street 3 WP Shoes ($40 off)
- Iron Workers Mercury Jeans ($20 off)