Savings at RevZilla You Won’t Land on Prime Day

While the jets may still be cooling after the Fourth of July, many retailers are doing anything but backing off when it comes to deals. With Prime Day right around the corner, the folks over there know they need to be pumping out killer discounts if they want to keep up. Which is exactly what’s going on with these riding gear savings at RevZilla.

RevZilla prides itself on offering expert recommendations and advice when it comes to its product. And, while I’m no expert in keeping a bike dirty side down, I can speak from experience when it comes to gear that’s kept my extremities in place. In terms of keeping your toes intact, those REAX Tasker Waterproof Boots are an excellent buy for $119.97. I’ve been using them for a few weeks now, and find them to be excellent for bashing around on my dual sport.

I’d also recommend the Alpinestars Shore Gloves for $39.87. While these aren’t the exact gloves I wear, I’m really stoked about how long my own Alpinestars gloves have held up over the past two years. They’ve seen plenty of unorthodox beatings experts wouldn’t intentionally expose them to in that time, and they’re still trucking. If I were on the market for a new set, I wouldn’t hesitate to jump on this offer.

