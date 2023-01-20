The War Zone
This List Contains One of the Best RevZilla Deals Ever Seen

The helmet savings are ridiculous, but today’s stand-out deal isn’t on a lid.

byRobert Bacon| PUBLISHED Jan 20, 2023
I've kicked myself at least once per week for not buying the Arai Defiant-X HA Helmet during RevZilla's Black Friday sales. But it’s been dethroned as RevZilla's best deal, which now goes to the Ram Mounts U-Bolt X-Grip Mount with Wireless Charging. There’s 54% off this mount, meaning you’ll save $117.96. If your phone has wireless charging, I believe this is one of those deals you can’t afford to miss out on.

There’s 20% off practically all AGV helmets, including the K3, which I own and highly recommend. Anyone who hasn’t properly prepared for winter should check out the Bilt Deluxe Motorcycle Cover, as it’s discounted by 33%.

