This List Contains One of the Best RevZilla Deals Ever Seen

I've kicked myself at least once per week for not buying the Arai Defiant-X HA Helmet during RevZilla's Black Friday sales. But it’s been dethroned as RevZilla's best deal, which now goes to the Ram Mounts U-Bolt X-Grip Mount with Wireless Charging. There’s 54% off this mount, meaning you’ll save $117.96. If your phone has wireless charging, I believe this is one of those deals you can’t afford to miss out on.