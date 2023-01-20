This List Contains One of the Best RevZilla Deals Ever Seen
The helmet savings are ridiculous, but today’s stand-out deal isn’t on a lid.
I've kicked myself at least once per week for not buying the Arai Defiant-X HA Helmet during RevZilla's Black Friday sales. But it’s been dethroned as RevZilla's best deal, which now goes to the Ram Mounts U-Bolt X-Grip Mount with Wireless Charging. There’s 54% off this mount, meaning you’ll save $117.96. If your phone has wireless charging, I believe this is one of those deals you can’t afford to miss out on.
There’s 20% off practically all AGV helmets, including the K3, which I own and highly recommend. Anyone who hasn’t properly prepared for winter should check out the Bilt Deluxe Motorcycle Cover, as it’s discounted by 33%.
- Ram Mounts U-Bolt X-Grip Mount With Wireless Charging for $99.99 (54% off)
- Dainese Sport Pro Perforated Leather Jacket for $379.95 (34% off)
- Arai Defiant-X HA Helmet for $580.97 (30% off)
- AGV K6 Helmet for $399.96 (20% off)
- AGV K3 SV Helmet for $187.96 (20% off)
- AGV Pista GP RR Futuro Forgiato Helmet for $1,399.96 (20% off)
- AGV Sportmodular Carbon Helmet for $679.96 (20% off)
- AGV Pista GP RR Carbon Helmet for $1,159.96 (20% off)
- Schuberth C4 Pro Magnitudo Helmet for $399.99 (47% off)
- Rev’it! Offtrack Jacket for $335.99 (20% off)
- Street & Steel Oakland Jeans for $119.99 (20% off)
- Bilt Deluxe Motorcycle Cover for 79.99 (33% off)
