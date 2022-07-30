Cycle Gear Sale: One Extra Pair of Riding Gloves Ain’t Gonna Kill Ya
Up to 50 percent off gear you need from Alpinestars, Fly Racing, Trackside, and Bilt.
You have arrived. It’s the weekend. Nothing makes me feel like riding more than the weekend, and I’m probably on two wheels right as you read this. But when it's time to go in, I’m grabbing some of these treats from Cycle Gear’s Hot Right Now sale.
- Alpinestars Gunner v2 WP Jacket for $149.99 (44 percent off)
- Alpinestars Sixty-Three Jacket for $485.96 (10 percent off)
- Reax 215 Jeans for $20.03 (16 percent off)
- Fly Racing F-16 Jersey for $22.36 (20 percent off)
- Fly Racing Women's F-16 Pants for (20 percent off)
- Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves for $47.99 (40 percent off)
- Trackside Optima Gear Bag for $49.99 (50 percent off)
- Trackside Rear Paddock Stand for $99.99 (17 percent off)
- Trackside Front Paddock Stand for $99.99 (17 percent off)
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit for $44.99 (44 percent off)
- Bilt Deluxe Motorcycle Cover for $74.99 (38 percent off)
Let us know what gear takes your fancy in the comments section.
