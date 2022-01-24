You may love being a total stickler for your car’s appearance, but many vehicle owners don’t spend that much time thinking about paint smoothing and polishing. The good news is that even if you’re a complete novice, you can make your vehicle look showroom-new in just a few steps. Buffing a car requires some time and effort, but the results are wonderful. You can get rid of small scratches and scrapes, brighten the paint, and thoroughly clean your vehicle in the process. You can do the whole job by hand, but an electric rotary buffer will make life much easier. Let The Drive’s awesome team of detailing experts show you the correct way to buff your car, and take a dive into the equipment and safety precautions needed to do the job the right way.

How to Buff a Car Basics Estimated Time Needed: 1-2 hours, depending on the size of your vehicle Skill Level: Beginner Vehicle System: Exterior What is Buffing? Buffing is the act of removing a very thin layer of your car’s paint, which eliminates oxidization, cracks, and scratches. When your car is exposed to the elements over the years, these imperfections are guaranteed to happen. It’s why buffing and polishing are so important to keep your car looking clean and well-maintained.

Buffing a Car Safely Buffers spin at dangerously high RPM. Working on your car can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and that you keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless—hopefully. Keep rings, bracelets, and other jewelry away from the buffer to avoid getting caught up in the spinning wheel. Heck, you aren’t there to impress anyone, so take them off.

Work in a well-ventilated space to avoid breathing polishing fumes.

If you get any solution on your skin or in your eyes, wash immediately and call a poison control center. Wear gloves and safety glasses. Everything You’ll Need To Buff A Car We’re not psychic, nor are we snooping through your toolbox or garage, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to get the job done. Tool List Rotary buffer

Wool and foam pads

Car wash mitt

Clean microfiber towels

Masking tape

Masking paper or newspaper Parts List Automotive soap

Carnauba wax

Vinyl and rubber compounds

Cutting and polishing compounds Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.) You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking that is also well-ventilated. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting you or your ride out of the clink. Here’s How To Buff A Car The process below looks like it’ll be a real pain, but there’s nothing to worry about. Work deliberately and cover small parts of the vehicle at a time to make sure you’re working in the solution before it dries. With that out of the way, let’s do this! Buffing Your Car Start by rinsing the vehicle to remove any built up dirt and debris. After the rinse, give it a thorough washing with gentle automotive soap. Tape off the areas that you don’t want polished. The rotary buffer spins quite fast and generates a ton of heat, so you’ll want to protect parts of the vehicle like headlights and trim pieces that can’t withstand the heat. Start with the wool pad and the gentle buffing compound. Begin by buffing in alternating up-down and left-right motions. Work in a small area, such as one door or fender at a time. When the compound starts to take on a hazy look, it’s time to use a microfiber towel to wipe it clean. This process removes any surface scratches. Remove the wool pad and install the yellow foam pad to the buffer. Repeat the steps above, working in a small area. It’s best to start with a decent amount of pressure and reduce it as you near the end of this step. Once the compound has been spread thin, once again use the microfiber towel to clean up the area. After you’ve buffed the entire vehicle, it’s time to apply a coat of wax. Use a liquid carnauba wax. These products usually come with an applicator of their own. Use it to apply the wax in a circular motion over a small area. Take time to clean any stray splashes of buffing compound off of windows, mirrors, trim pieces, and wheels.

