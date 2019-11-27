Best Car Wash Mops: Make Your Ride Shine with Minimal Effort
These car wash mops will have your vehicle looking better than ever
- Best OverallGreatCool 2 in 1 Car Wash Mop MittSummarySummary
A long aluminum alloy handle makes it possible to reach the tops of taller vehicles with ease. The lint-free construction ensures it won’t leave a mess behind as you clean.ProsPros
The absorbent strings soak up water and reducing drying time. They can also pick up quite a bit of dust, making the mop equally suitable for cleaning the interior and the exterior.ConsCons
The plastic handle has quite a bit of giving, so users may want to wring the mop out thoroughly before each use. We would prefer it if there were some way to lock the swiveling head in place as needed.
- Best ValueMoKo Multipurpose Car Wash MopSummarySummary
This model can be used wet or dry, allowing you to give your car either a deep clean or just a quick dusting, depending on your needs. The head is washable and reusable.ProsPros
It does a good job of removing pollen, and can be cleaned by simply shaking it vigorously. The rod telescopes out, enabling you to customize the length of the handle.ConsCons
The microfiber bristles tend to get snagged on emblems and other accessories. It doesn’t really pick up dust, so you’ll have to corral any loose dirt and shove it off your car instead.
- Honorable MentionTB Anchor Car Wash MopSummarySummary
With bristles made of milk fiber, this mop is extremely gentle on your car’s finish. The 5-foot telescoping handle allows you to wash your vehicle without stretching or straining.ProsPros
The bristles don’t trap odors, so it won’t stink up your home, car, or RV if you leave it inside. Surprisingly enough, it does a good job of staying white, as spraying it off seems to remove almost all the dirt and gunk from the head in a few seconds.ConsCons
Since it’s so incredibly soft, it struggles with caked-on grime like bug splatters. The bristles tend to shed, especially if the mop is used vigorously, so expect to make a post-wash pass to pick off any stray fibers lingering on the exterior.