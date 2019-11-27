Best Car Wash Mops: Make Your Ride Shine with Minimal Effort

Tips

If you have a vehicle that’s on the tall side, look for a mop with a telescoping handle, as that will make it much easier to reach the roof.

Some models have removable heads that can be washed and reused. While this isn’t a necessity, it can save you a few bucks and help you wring more life out of your mop before you have to replace it (no pun intended).

Decide on what type of mop head you want before making your purchase. Everything from bristle firmness to the overall size of the head varies. The best one for you is largely a matter of personal preference, but they do provide a different washing experience, so give it some thought before plunking down your credit card.

FAQs

Q: Will these work on the interior as well?

A: Many will, yes. They’re especially good for clearing dust, pet hair, and other debris off the dash and upholstery. Just look for one that’s designed for both wet or dry use.

Q: Will these damage my paint?

A: A well-made mop will clean your car without chipping, scratching, or otherwise harming your paint job. Do your research before buying, however, because some have edges on the head that can scratch the finish if you’re not careful.

Q: Do I need any other gear to give my car a proper bath?

A: If all you’re trying to do is wash your car, then a mop and a bucket full of suds is all you should need. However, if you want to take your wash to the next level, you can invest in waxes, tire polishes, chrome shines, and more.

Final Thoughts

The long aluminum handle on the GreatCool 2 in 1 Car Wash Mop Mitt makes it both durable and versatile, which is why it earned our top honors. Its incredibly absorbent bristles will even reduce the time you have to spend scrubbing your car to perfection.

The budget-friendly MoKo Multipurpose Car Wash Mop is also a great choice. It’s not prone to getting very dirty, so you won’t have to constantly stop what you’re doing to rinse it out.