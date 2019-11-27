Best Car Wash Mops: Make Your Ride Shine with Minimal Effort

These car wash mops will have your vehicle looking better than ever

By Quincy Miller
If you really want to make your ride stand out after a bath, you need the proper equipment. A good car wash mop can be the difference between a streaky vehicle and one that positively gleams. These tools make it easy to get every last speck of dust and grime off your vehicle, and they do so without scratching the paint. If you want to make your next car wash both faster and more effective, you’ll want to have one of these close at hand.

  • Best Overall
    GreatCool 2 in 1 Car Wash Mop Mitt
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A long aluminum alloy handle makes it possible to reach the tops of taller vehicles with ease. The lint-free construction ensures it won’t leave a mess behind as you clean.

    Pros
    The absorbent strings soak up water and reducing drying time. They can also pick up quite a bit of dust, making the mop equally suitable for cleaning the interior and the exterior.

    Cons
    The plastic handle has quite a bit of giving, so users may want to wring the mop out thoroughly before each use. We would prefer it if there were some way to lock the swiveling head in place as needed.

  • Best Value
    MoKo Multipurpose Car Wash Mop
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    This model can be used wet or dry, allowing you to give your car either a deep clean or just a quick dusting, depending on your needs. The head is washable and reusable.

    Pros
    It does a good job of removing pollen, and can be cleaned by simply shaking it vigorously. The rod telescopes out, enabling you to customize the length of the handle.

    Cons
    The microfiber bristles tend to get snagged on emblems and other accessories. It doesn’t really pick up dust, so you’ll have to corral any loose dirt and shove it off your car instead.

  • Honorable Mention
    TB Anchor Car Wash Mop
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    With bristles made of milk fiber, this mop is extremely gentle on your car’s finish. The 5-foot telescoping handle allows you to wash your vehicle without stretching or straining.

    Pros
    The bristles don’t trap odors, so it won’t stink up your home, car, or RV if you leave it inside. Surprisingly enough, it does a good job of staying white, as spraying it off seems to remove almost all the dirt and gunk from the head in a few seconds.

    Cons
    Since it’s so incredibly soft, it struggles with caked-on grime like bug splatters. The bristles tend to shed, especially if the mop is used vigorously, so expect to make a post-wash pass to pick off any stray fibers lingering on the exterior.

Tips

  • If you have a vehicle that’s on the tall side, look for a mop with a telescoping handle, as that will make it much easier to reach the roof.
  • Some models have removable heads that can be washed and reused. While this isn’t a necessity, it can save you a few bucks and help you wring more life out of your mop before you have to replace it (no pun intended).
  • Decide on what type of mop head you want before making your purchase. Everything from bristle firmness to the overall size of the head varies. The best one for you is largely a matter of personal preference, but they do provide a different washing experience, so give it some thought before plunking down your credit card. 

FAQs

Q: Will these work on the interior as well?

A: Many will, yes. They’re especially good for clearing dust, pet hair, and other debris off the dash and upholstery. Just look for one that’s designed for both wet or dry use.

Q: Will these damage my paint?

A: A well-made mop will clean your car without chipping, scratching, or otherwise harming your paint job. Do your research before buying, however, because some have edges on the head that can scratch the finish if you’re not careful.

Q: Do I need any other gear to give my car a proper bath?

A: If all you’re trying to do is wash your car, then a mop and a bucket full of suds is all you should need. However, if you want to take your wash to the next level, you can invest in waxes, tire polishes, chrome shines, and more.

Final Thoughts

The long aluminum handle on the GreatCool 2 in 1 Car Wash Mop Mitt makes it both durable and versatile, which is why it earned our top honors. Its incredibly absorbent bristles will even reduce the time you have to spend scrubbing your car to perfection.

The budget-friendly MoKo Multipurpose Car Wash Mop is also a great choice. It’s not prone to getting very dirty, so you won’t have to constantly stop what you’re doing to rinse it out.

