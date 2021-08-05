How To Clean Microfiber Towels

The best option is to line dry your towels either on a clothesline, in your garage, or in your bathroom hung over the shower rod, but we know that’s not always feasible. If you use a machine, follow these steps and tips:

Always wash your microfiber towels with other towels that are similarly dirty. Heavy with heavy, light with light.

FAQs About Cleaning Microfiber Towels

Q: Can I use dish soap to wash microfiber towels?

A: We do not recommend using dish soap on your microfiber towels. Even the free and clear products have fragrances and other chemicals in them that could harm or hinder the microfiber and what it’s intended to do.

Q: What is the best detergent for microfiber towels?

A: One with no additives, colors or dyes, fragrances, softeners, or anything else that could clog up the microfiber. Use a no-extras detergent and a microfiber-towel detergent together.

Q: What’s different about detergent made for washing microfiber towels?

A: Normal laundry detergent is designed to clean clothes of typical light-duty dirt, grease, and stains, but not the heavy-duty stuff that comes off a car. Microfiber towel soap claims to be specifically designed for that purpose.

Q: Should I wash microfiber towels before first use?

A: Because you don’t know how the towels were handled or what they were exposed to before and during the manufacturing and shipping processes, it’s a good idea to wash your towels before you use them to remove any dirt or lint. This also helps avoid any unwanted color bleeding.

Q: How long do microfiber towels last?

A: The life of a microfiber towel will largely depend on what it’s used for, how harshly it’s used, and how it’s cleaned, so it’s up to you. If you question whether you should still be using the towel, relegate it to cleaning less delicate surfaces or throw it out completely. If you’re using the towel to clean off heavy oil and grime in an engine bay, it might be best to throw that out as well.

This video from Ammo NYC not only discusses how to properly wash your towels, it also discusses how they’re made and how they work. Check it out.