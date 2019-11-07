Best Motorcycle Chrome Polishes: Restore Your Bike’s Shine

These top motorcycle chrome polishes will make your bike look sparkling new

By Ashutosh Bhosale
Go chrome or go home. Sounds good, right? But going chrome comes with its own hardships. It is necessary to clean the metal regularly to prevent it from getting damaged and to maintain your bike’s good looks. Here are our top picks for the best motorcycle chrome polish that will give your bike’s chrome a mirror-like shine and turn more than a few heads on the road.

    Simichrome Metal Polish
    Summary

    A high-grade metal polish that cleans, polishes, and protects all metals, including chrome, without water.

    Pros

    Leaves an invisible highly protective film along with a lustrous finish. It repels water and has anti-tarnish properties.

    Cons

    Contains harmful chemicals. The tin container is difficult to open and is cheaply made.

    MEGUIAR's Motorcycle All Metal Polish
    Summary

    An effective motorcycle metal polish that safely cleans all metals, including chrome.

    Pros

    Easy to use. It does not contain hazardous chemicals or has a bad odour. It has a polymer blend that keeps the surface brighter longer.

    Cons

    Some users report a hazed/milky finish. There are also reports that the cream is a little too hard.

    Chemical Guys Moto Metal Polish
    Summary

    A motorcycle metal polish that restores a brilliant shine to chrome, aluminium, titanium, and more.

    Pros

    Cream polish causes minimal wastage, unlike spray polish. Blended with sealants that lock in shine and gloss and lockout oxygen, water, and pollution.

    Cons

    Does not have a spray. Cleaning hard-to-reach areas are difficult and time-consuming.

Tips

  • Wash your motorcycle and wipe it dry before chrome polishing. Use a bucket with fresh water to clean your wiping cloth as needed so you don’t damage the metal surface by trying to clean it with an increasingly dirty cloth.
  • Follow the directions on the container of the polish. Polish in straight lines rather than in a circular motion to avoid swirls.
  • Nothing looks as bad as scratches on a shiny chrome surface. Use a microfiber towel or a buffing pad to make sure you don’t damage the metal.

FAQs

Q: Does chrome polish remove scratches?

A: A chrome polish can fill in and mask fine scratches to an extent. However, if there are deep scratches, nothing works as well as a real paint correction.

Q: Does chrome polish remove bugs and bee pollen?

A: It can, but for best results, apply the chrome polish after cleaning the surface so that you don’t drag around dirt and leave scratches behind.

Q: Can chrome polish be used to clean surfaces with a matte finish?

A: Although it will benefit from the product’s cleaning and protective properties, it is not recommended to use a chrome polish with a matte surface, as it will take away the matte finish and add unwanted gloss to the surface.

Final Thoughts

We found the Simichrome Metal Polish to be the best motorcycle chrome polish with several protective features.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the MEGUIAR's Motorcycle All Metal Polish motorcycle polish for various metal surfaces.

