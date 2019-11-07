Best Motorcycle Chrome Polishes: Restore Your Bike’s Shine
These top motorcycle chrome polishes will make your bike look sparkling new
- Best OverallSimichrome Metal PolishSummarySummary
A high-grade metal polish that cleans, polishes, and protects all metals, including chrome, without water.ProsPros
Leaves an invisible highly protective film along with a lustrous finish. It repels water and has anti-tarnish properties.ConsCons
Contains harmful chemicals. The tin container is difficult to open and is cheaply made.
- Best ValueMEGUIAR's Motorcycle All Metal PolishSummarySummary
An effective motorcycle metal polish that safely cleans all metals, including chrome.ProsPros
Easy to use. It does not contain hazardous chemicals or has a bad odour. It has a polymer blend that keeps the surface brighter longer.ConsCons
Some users report a hazed/milky finish. There are also reports that the cream is a little too hard.
- Honorable MentionChemical Guys Moto Metal PolishSummarySummary
A motorcycle metal polish that restores a brilliant shine to chrome, aluminium, titanium, and more.ProsPros
Cream polish causes minimal wastage, unlike spray polish. Blended with sealants that lock in shine and gloss and lockout oxygen, water, and pollution.ConsCons
Does not have a spray. Cleaning hard-to-reach areas are difficult and time-consuming.