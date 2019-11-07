Best Motorcycle Chrome Polishes: Restore Your Bike’s Shine

Tips

Wash your motorcycle and wipe it dry before chrome polishing. Use a bucket with fresh water to clean your wiping cloth as needed so you don’t damage the metal surface by trying to clean it with an increasingly dirty cloth.

Follow the directions on the container of the polish. Polish in straight lines rather than in a circular motion to avoid swirls.

Nothing looks as bad as scratches on a shiny chrome surface. Use a microfiber towel or a buffing pad to make sure you don’t damage the metal.

FAQs

Q: Does chrome polish remove scratches?

A: A chrome polish can fill in and mask fine scratches to an extent. However, if there are deep scratches, nothing works as well as a real paint correction.

Q: Does chrome polish remove bugs and bee pollen?

A: It can, but for best results, apply the chrome polish after cleaning the surface so that you don’t drag around dirt and leave scratches behind.

Q: Can chrome polish be used to clean surfaces with a matte finish?

A: Although it will benefit from the product’s cleaning and protective properties, it is not recommended to use a chrome polish with a matte surface, as it will take away the matte finish and add unwanted gloss to the surface.

Final Thoughts

We found the Simichrome Metal Polish to be the best motorcycle chrome polish with several protective features.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the MEGUIAR's Motorcycle All Metal Polish motorcycle polish for various metal surfaces.