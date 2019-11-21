Best Wheel Paints for Aluminum: Bring Back the Shine
These are the top paints for restoring the shine of any aluminum wheel
- Best OverallDupli-Color Black High-Performance Wheel PaintSummarySummary
The paint comes with a special formula that recovers the look of worn-out wheels. It can withstand harsh conditions without cracking. It also dries quickly.ProsPros
The paint delivers a glossy and metallic finish. It resists peeling and flaking. Since it’s resistant to chemicals and brake dust, it lasts long.ConsCons
The paint can be difficult to spray uniformly as it is thin. It also requires the application of a primer and a clear coat.
- Best ValueRust-Oleum High-Performance Wheel Spray PaintSummarySummary
This paint has been specially formulated to minimize corrosion and rust. It is suited for all metal wheels and plastic as well. The paint works well even without a primer.ProsPros
The paint spreads easily and provides good coverage. It is an oil-based formula that dries very fast. Any-angle spraying technology makes application easier.ConsCons
The durability of the paint is not the best. The finished surface has a slightly rough texture.
- Honorable MentionAmazon.com: VHT SP187 Gloss Black Wheel Paint Can - 11 oz.: AutomotiveSummarySummary
This paint has a polyurethane base that offers a high level of protection. It can withstand high temperatures very well. It is easy to apply and provides an even coat.ProsPros
This versatile paint can be applied to brake calipers, drums, and rotors. The paint is equally effective on all metal alloy wheel surfaces. It protects effectively against abrasive materials like sand, brake dust, and salts.ConsCons
The surface finish produced is not consistent. The nozzle design makes application difficult, and it works best when used with a primer and clear coat.