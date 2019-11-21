Best Wheel Paints for Aluminum: Bring Back the Shine

Tips

Clean the wheel surface to get rid of any dirt, grime, or grease before applying the paint. This allows the paint to effectively bond with the metal surface for a long-lasting effect.

Follow the instructions by the manufacturer, and apply the necessary number of coats. Paints have different thicknesses and drying times, so the application methods can differ depending on the brand.

Choose the right type of paint that suits your wheel’s material. Some paints are formulated specifically for steel wheels and may not be suitable for aluminum wheels.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to remove the tires before painting the wheels?

A: This is the best option. Otherwise, you can use a tire gel or silicone gloss to prevent the paint from sticking to the tires. You can also stick paper or cardboard pieces between the wheel and the tire to prevent the paint from affecting the tire.

Q: What precautions do I need to take before painting my wheels?

A: Use a pair of goggles to protect your eyes from harmful chemicals. In addition, wear disposable gloves and a face mask so you don’t inhale any chemical vapors.

Q: How do I paint a wheel surface with scratches and crevices?

A: Spray an initial layer over the damaged areas, and then allow it to dry. Next, paint the entire wheel surface in a continuous motion.

Final Thoughts

For enhancing the look of your wheels, the Dupli-Color Black High Performance Wheel Paint is our top pick. It brings back the shine and also restores the surface.

For a pocket-friendly and corrosion-proof option, choose the Rust-Oleum High Performance Wheel Spray Paint.