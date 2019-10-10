Best Epoxy Primers: Give Your Car Extra Protection

Give your car a new look—and a new lease of life—with these top epoxy primers

By Alice Musyoka
Epoxy primers are a common sight in auto shops. They are used as a final sealant after a paint job. They also serve as a starter coat for steel. For many car owners, getting a top-shelf epoxy primer is an uphill climb because there are so many to choose from. But after you read this review, it should be easier for you to find the best epoxy primer for your needs. 

    Speedokote 2-in-1 Primer
    Summary
    This two-in-one primer offers great adhesion and does not affect the quality or final look of any paint job.
    Pros
    You can use it to seal paint or use it as an initial coat before paint application. The primer can be used on a range of surfaces and delivers remarkable results. It retains its quality even when it’s not used for a long time.
    Cons
    It may be too thick for some users. It also has a high price point compared to other epoxy primers.
    Raptor Anti-Corrosive Epoxy Primer Kit
    Summary
    This primer adheres well to most prepared surfaces and bare metal due to its advanced resin technology.
    Pros
    You can apply it directly over surface rust, and it will leave a smooth finish. It has a mix of anti-corrosive additives and prevents corrosion and rust. It also provides salt spray resistance to improve durability.
    Cons
    Its thickness may limit your spray gun choices. The company doesn't have a clear warranty policy.
    Custom Shop Black Epoxy Primer/Sealer
    Summary
    The kit includes one container of epoxy primer and one container of epoxy hardener. The one-to-one mixing ratio allows for precise mixing.
    Pros
    The primer is specially designed to be used directly on metal. It has an advanced resin technology and offers superior adhesion to a variety of materials, including steel, fiberglass, bare aluminum, and rigid plastic. It is devoid of lead and chromate and provides maximum protection against corrosion, rust, and salt spray.
    Cons
    It's thinner than most epoxy primers and is difficult to apply with a roller or a brush. The clear activator may contain tiny pieces that don't dissolve.

Tips

  • The best epoxy primer can be applied to different surfaces. Make sure the primer you choose can be used on a variety of materials, including wood, steel, fiberglass, and even plastic. 
  • If you are using a thick primer, ensure your spray gun has the right nozzle to deliver a uniform finish. It is also vital to check if the product is meant to be spray- or brush-painted. 
  • Practice general safety every time you use epoxy primers as some are made of harsh chemicals. Wear protective gloves and masks to reduce your exposure to toxic fumes. 

FAQs

Q: Can I use epoxy primer on bare metal?

A: Most primers can be used on bare metal. However, if you are unsure about the product, read the manual to learn about its effectiveness. 

Q: Can I use epoxy primer on a bed liner?

A: Yes, epoxy primer can be used on truck bed liners. Choose one that withstands extreme impact, is resistant to automotive chemicals, and adheres well to most truck surfaces.

Q: Which is the best air spray gun tip to use?

A: A 1.8mm tip is a good choice. Generally, thick primers work best with a 1.7mm to 2.2mm tip, while base coats work well with a 1.4mm to 1.6mm tip.

Final Thoughts

For a glossy finish and easy application, we recommend the Speedokote 2-in-1 Primer

However, if you are looking for something that can work in saline environments, the budget-friendly Raptor Anti-Corrosive Epoxy Primer Kit is a must-have. 

