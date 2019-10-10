Best Epoxy Primers: Give Your Car Extra Protection

Tips

The best epoxy primer can be applied to different surfaces. Make sure the primer you choose can be used on a variety of materials, including wood, steel, fiberglass, and even plastic.

If you are using a thick primer, ensure your spray gun has the right nozzle to deliver a uniform finish. It is also vital to check if the product is meant to be spray- or brush-painted.

Practice general safety every time you use epoxy primers as some are made of harsh chemicals. Wear protective gloves and masks to reduce your exposure to toxic fumes.

FAQs

Q: Can I use epoxy primer on bare metal?

A: Most primers can be used on bare metal. However, if you are unsure about the product, read the manual to learn about its effectiveness.

Q: Can I use epoxy primer on a bed liner?

A: Yes, epoxy primer can be used on truck bed liners. Choose one that withstands extreme impact, is resistant to automotive chemicals, and adheres well to most truck surfaces.

Q: Which is the best air spray gun tip to use?

A: A 1.8mm tip is a good choice. Generally, thick primers work best with a 1.7mm to 2.2mm tip, while base coats work well with a 1.4mm to 1.6mm tip.

Final Thoughts

For a glossy finish and easy application, we recommend the Speedokote 2-in-1 Primer.

However, if you are looking for something that can work in saline environments, the budget-friendly Raptor Anti-Corrosive Epoxy Primer Kit is a must-have.