Best Truck Wash Soaps: Make the Gloss on Your Truck Last Longer
These truck wash soaps will help you preserve the gloss of your truck
- Best OverallChemical Guys Citrus WashSummarySummary
This is a citrus-based wash soap with good foaminess. It has a biodegradable formula and is environmentally friendly. It is free of additives and artificial thickeners and colors.ProsPros
It has an advanced foaming formula, ensuring the right lubricity for easy washing and scratch-free rinsing. It is suitable for the two-bucket method, and one ounce mixes well with five gallons of water for a clean surface wash. It works both as a gloss enhancer and a shampoo.ConsCons
May leave behind water spots and stains. You may need to vigorously shake it before using it, as the product can separate inside the bottle.
- Best ValueMothers California Gold Carnauba WashSummarySummary
This high-concentration soap contains 64 ounces in the formula. This makes it easy to wash tough stains with less soap, while the added wax improves your truck's gloss. This soap gives you a spot-free, radiant finish with its quick-rinse formula.ProsPros
The Carnauba wax enhances the gloss of your truck, boosting the existing wax of your truck. Since it’s pH neutral, it will not cause swirl marks, watermarks, or streaks. Its high concentration means a single bottle will last you for a long time.ConsCons
It struggles when used with a foam blaster, and it is not particularly sudsy. It may also require extra scrubbing to clean the paint.
- Honorable MentionAdam's Car Wash ShampooSummarySummary
This biodegradable and eco-friendly wash soap combines polymers and advanced cleaners to produce good foam for cleaning off dirt and grime. It features a unique chemical technology that allows you to wash your truck in full sunlight. It has a candy-like wild berry scent.ProsPros
The formula enhances the slickness and lubrication of this soap, preventing damage to your clear coat. The concentrated formula also produces more suds, and it works well with a foam cannon or foam gun. It has a pH balance, making it gentle on the surface of your truck without drying out plastic components.ConsCons
It can be a little challenging to pour the soap due to its thick consistency. In addition, it may leave water spots.