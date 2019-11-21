Best Truck Wash Soaps: Make the Gloss on Your Truck Last Longer

Tips

Make sure the truck wash soap you select is safe for all kinds of paints. It should have good lubricity and pH balance. The pH neutrality prevents the wax from stripping.

Use the truck wash soap with plenty of water. Water enhances the lubrication and helps avoid abrasions. Begin the process by wetting your truck first to rinse off the grime.

High-pressure water is suitable for washing the engines of your truck and its wheel wells. However, don't use high-pressure water directly on the truck's surface to avoid scratching it.

Use a microfiber drying towel with your truck wash soap instead of cotton/polyester household towels. The former absorbs more and has a softer texture for quicker drying and protects your truck's finish.

FAQs

Q: Can I use dish soap instead of truck wash soap for my truck?

A: No. Dish soaps are abrasive. They don't have the right pH balance and will damage the paint of your truck.

Q: Can I wash my truck in direct sunlight?

A: It is not advisable. Direct sunlight creates water spots. It is crucial to keep your truck wet through the washing process, so it is better to wash your truck under shade to prevent premature drying.

Q: Why should a truck wash soap have a heavy-foaming formula?

A: It makes it easier to clean off the dust and grime. Foam loosens the dirt and grease, so these contaminants can be readily washed off. Foam also enhances the lubrication, protecting the finish of the truck.

Q: What is the best pH for truck wash soap?

A: Select wash soaps with a pH balance of 7. Such pH neutrality prevents the soap from attacking the protective coat of your truck. Heavy solvents can damage the sealant coating and wax of your truck.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Chemical Guys Citrus Wash. It is environmentally friendly and doesn’t contain additives and artificial colors.

If you want something considerably cheaper, you can select the Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash.