Best Wheel Cleaning Brushes: Dirt Doesn’t Stand a Chance

Use these top cleaning brushes so dirt and dust don’t settle on your wheels

By Amy Poole
Removing mud and dirt from your wheels can be a tiresome job, and it’s a difficult task when you don’t have the right equipment. The best wheel cleaning brush won’t leave any scratches or blemishes on your wheel’s paintwork. These products should also be comfortable to hold when you apply lots of pressure to the wheel. Here are the top three products that will leave your wheels sparkling clean and dirt free.

    Drillbrush Automotive Soft White Drill Brush
    This 2-inch powered brush helps you target narrow areas such as in-between wheel spokes. You also receive a 5-inch flat brush for cleaning large areas. Plus, this product is safe and effective to use on other areas of your vehicle.

    All brushes are safe to use on aluminum, magnesium, chrome and painted rims. The power from the cordless drill provides an effective and thoroughly clean without any manual scrubbing.

    Due to the power drill, the brushes can push out of place with regular use, so you may need to replace the brushes. If you don’t properly attach the brushes, the drill can damage your vehicle’s paintwork.

    Mothers Wheel Brush
    Mothers designed this wheel brush with soft, gentle bristles to avoid damaging any of the parts on your wheels. The bristles are flexible too, so you can reach awkward, small areas. This product is effective at removing grime and brake dust to leave your wheels gleaming.

    Features a non-slip, comfortable grip. This cleaning brush is suitable for many areas on your vehicle, including the wheels, bumpers, and fenders.

    The handle is fairly short, which can make it difficult to clean areas deep within your wheels. Also, this brush is fairly wide, making it hard to target small areas.

    Adam's Wheel Woolie
    This cleaning brush is best for targeting hard-to-reach areas, such as the inner centers or in the barrels. This is all thanks to the 45-degree angle. The easy-grip handle prevents the brush from slipping out of your hands while you clean.

    This brush is safe to use on all wheels, as it’s made from 100 percent polypropylene fibers to keep the brush soft. Plus, the bristles are chemical-resistant, so you can combine the brush with cleaning products.

    It’s more expensive than most products, which isn’t ideal if you don’t use the brush regularly. The head is soft, so although it protects your paintwork, it won’t remove deep, stubborn stains without the aid of a chemical cleaner.

Tips

  • The material is the most important component of the wheel cleaning brush. Consider PVC or nylon to prevent scratches on your car’s paint.
  • To reach all areas of your wheels, choose a cleaning brush with a long handle, preferably one that’s flexible.
  • Opt for a product that has a handle you can easily grip onto. The handle should be comfortable to hold for long periods of time and not cause your hand and arm to fatigue.

FAQs

Q: Do I need a special product to clean my vehicle’s wheels? 

A: Fortunately, a wheel cleaning brush works effectively with just warm soapy water. There’s no need to spend additional money on wheel cleaning solutions. 

Q: How often should I clean my wheels?

A: You don’t have to clean your vehicle’s wheels as often as you clean and wax its body. A spritz of water is usually enough to remove any loose dirt and particles. We recommend giving your wheels a good scrub every six weeks. 

Q: What size wheel cleaning brush do I need?

A: For large surface areas, choose a brush with lengthy bristles to quicken the process. If you want to clean inside your wheels, you’ll require a smaller brush to target these areas. Fortunately, some brushes come with multiple heads, so you can adjust the size to suit.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for the best wheel cleaning brush that offers a scratch-free cleaning and can power through tough surfaces, we recommend the Drillbrush Automotive Soft White Drill Brush.

Alternatively, you can purchase the less expensive Mothers Wheel Brush to thoroughly clean all areas on your vehicle without leaving any damage.

