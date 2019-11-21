Best Wheel Cleaning Brushes: Dirt Doesn’t Stand a Chance
Use these top cleaning brushes so dirt and dust don’t settle on your wheels
- Best OverallDrillbrush Automotive Soft White Drill BrushSummarySummary
This 2-inch powered brush helps you target narrow areas such as in-between wheel spokes. You also receive a 5-inch flat brush for cleaning large areas. Plus, this product is safe and effective to use on other areas of your vehicle.ProsPros
All brushes are safe to use on aluminum, magnesium, chrome and painted rims. The power from the cordless drill provides an effective and thoroughly clean without any manual scrubbing.ConsCons
Due to the power drill, the brushes can push out of place with regular use, so you may need to replace the brushes. If you don’t properly attach the brushes, the drill can damage your vehicle’s paintwork.
- Best ValueMothers Wheel BrushSummarySummary
Mothers designed this wheel brush with soft, gentle bristles to avoid damaging any of the parts on your wheels. The bristles are flexible too, so you can reach awkward, small areas. This product is effective at removing grime and brake dust to leave your wheels gleaming.ProsPros
Features a non-slip, comfortable grip. This cleaning brush is suitable for many areas on your vehicle, including the wheels, bumpers, and fenders.ConsCons
The handle is fairly short, which can make it difficult to clean areas deep within your wheels. Also, this brush is fairly wide, making it hard to target small areas.
- Honorable MentionAdam's Wheel WoolieSummarySummary
This cleaning brush is best for targeting hard-to-reach areas, such as the inner centers or in the barrels. This is all thanks to the 45-degree angle. The easy-grip handle prevents the brush from slipping out of your hands while you clean.ProsPros
This brush is safe to use on all wheels, as it’s made from 100 percent polypropylene fibers to keep the brush soft. Plus, the bristles are chemical-resistant, so you can combine the brush with cleaning products.ConsCons
It’s more expensive than most products, which isn’t ideal if you don’t use the brush regularly. The head is soft, so although it protects your paintwork, it won’t remove deep, stubborn stains without the aid of a chemical cleaner.