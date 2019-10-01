Best Wheel Brushes: Clean Your Wheels the Right Way
Here are some wheel brushes that won't damage or mark your wheels
- Best OverallTAKAVU Wheel BrushSummarySummary
The best wheel cleaning and detailing brush that is long enough to hard difficult spots or to be used on other metal parts around the vehicle.ProsPros
The long 18-inch design is perfect for reaching in between the rim spokes or behind the wheels.ConsCons
There have been some reports of the end cap popping off right out of the box.
- Best ValueChemical Guys Acc_G08 Wheel & Tire BrushSummarySummary
A small, affordable wheel brush that gets the job done during a quick hand detailing job.ProsPros
A comfortable handle is ergonomically designed to stay in place while using liquids and soaps. The brush head is small for reaching behind the wheel.ConsCons
The longer handle model can be difficult to maneuver around the wheels, especially when trying to reach behind the rims of larger wheels.
- Honorable MentionWOOLLYWORMIT All-in-One Auto and Car Wheel Detailing BrushSummarySummary
A unique, flexible brush design that can reach behind challenging obstacles or contours without sacrificing the cleaning results.ProsPros
The long, flexible design makes it easy to get between spokes. Good, clean finish with the right cleaning liquids.ConsCons
The small handle is difficult to hold for larger hands and can fall off from time to time.