Best Wheel Brushes: Clean Your Wheels the Right Way

Here are some wheel brushes that won't damage or mark your wheels

By Austin Fracchia
Wheel brushes are one of the best ways to clean up the rims of your vehicle. Unlike microfiber towels and other car applicators, wheel brushes tend to have the right design to get in between the spokes and behind the wheels; places where other applicators have a hard time reaching. Since there are so many different sizes and designs of wheel brushes, we've created this handy guide to help you find the right one.

    TAKAVU Wheel Brush
    Summary
    The best wheel cleaning and detailing brush that is long enough to hard difficult spots or to be used on other metal parts around the vehicle.

    Pros
    The long 18-inch design is perfect for reaching in between the rim spokes or behind the wheels.

    Cons
    There have been some reports of the end cap popping off right out of the box.

    Chemical Guys Acc_G08 Wheel & Tire Brush
    Summary
    A small, affordable wheel brush that gets the job done during a quick hand detailing job.

    Pros
    A comfortable handle is ergonomically designed to stay in place while using liquids and soaps. The brush head is small for reaching behind the wheel.

    Cons
    The longer handle model can be difficult to maneuver around the wheels, especially when trying to reach behind the rims of larger wheels.

    WOOLLYWORMIT All-in-One Auto and Car Wheel Detailing Brush
    Summary
    A unique, flexible brush design that can reach behind challenging obstacles or contours without sacrificing the cleaning results.

    Pros
    The long, flexible design makes it easy to get between spokes. Good, clean finish with the right cleaning liquids.

    Cons
    The small handle is difficult to hold for larger hands and can fall off from time to time.

Tips

  • Having a few different wheel brushes is always a good idea, especially if you have an assortment of sizes and materials. Some brushes are better for larger or smaller wheels or tougher grime.
  • Always clean the wheel brush after use. Getting the water, cleaner, and dirt out of the brushes will extend the life of the brush.
  • Hand brushes are best for a controlled cleaning, but some brushes are designed to be used with a power applicator or even a drill. 

FAQ

Q. Do wheel brushes scratch the surface of the wheel?

A. The good ones don't. The bristles of the brush need to be soft enough to flex against the surface so they don't dig in and scratch the metal.

Q. How do I clean the wheel brush?

A. Most of the time, a basic water rinsing is enough. You can also use soapy water to get any dirt or grime that tries to cling to the bristles. 

Final Thoughts

The TAKAVU Wheel Brush is our top pick for the bed wheel brush, mainly due to its long and effective brush design.

The smaller, more traditional Chemical Guys Acc_G08 Wheel & Tire Brush is perfect for quick wheel cleaning jobs as well.

