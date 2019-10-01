Best Wheel Brushes: Clean Your Wheels the Right Way

Tips

Having a few different wheel brushes is always a good idea, especially if you have an assortment of sizes and materials. Some brushes are better for larger or smaller wheels or tougher grime.

Always clean the wheel brush after use. Getting the water, cleaner, and dirt out of the brushes will extend the life of the brush.

Hand brushes are best for a controlled cleaning, but some brushes are designed to be used with a power applicator or even a drill.

FAQ

Q. Do wheel brushes scratch the surface of the wheel?

A. The good ones don't. The bristles of the brush need to be soft enough to flex against the surface so they don't dig in and scratch the metal.

Q. How do I clean the wheel brush?

A. Most of the time, a basic water rinsing is enough. You can also use soapy water to get any dirt or grime that tries to cling to the bristles.

Final Thoughts

The TAKAVU Wheel Brush is our top pick for the bed wheel brush, mainly due to its long and effective brush design.

The smaller, more traditional Chemical Guys Acc_G08 Wheel & Tire Brush is perfect for quick wheel cleaning jobs as well.