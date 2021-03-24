Best Car Polishes: Give Your Car The Shine it Deserves

Polishing your car is more than just making it look good. It’s a good way to extend the life of the paintwork, improve the finish, and repel dirt and debris. To give your car that mirror-like showroom finish, start with a good coat of the right car polish. In this piece, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to turn your car into a showstopper.

A unique formulation known for its durability, shine, protection, and value, this is a great pick if you’re looking for a true car polish.

Benefits of Car Polish

Fix paint imperfections. Over time, your vehicle's finish will develop some defects that can be addressed with a high-quality car polish. It's formulated to smooth out the surface area and make the paint look more attractive.

Hide spots. Sometimes, cars have stubborn spots in the paint job that just don't seem to go away. Even though a polish won't remove these spots, a thorough polishing will make them harder to see.

Remove scratches. Car polish is great for eliminating tiny, shallow scratches. As long as they're not too large, the polish can fill in these spots, so the paint looks a lot nicer.

Make the finish glossy and smooth. The buffing, filling, and smoothing properties of car polish can help even the paint job on your car. The polishing process also leaves an extra shine and gloss—just like when you first bought the vehicle. Follow up with a coat of wax to keep everything sealed.

Extend the lifespan of the paint. Polishes eliminate dirt that's difficult to remove when you simply wash your vehicle. This prolongs its life. A good polish also helps to get rid of oxidized paint and conditions it, which makes it more crack and peel-resistant.

Reduce your car wash frequency. If you polish and wax your car regularly, you can cut down on the number of car washes because less dirt adheres to the vehicle. Most dirt or debris should be removable with a quick wipe down.

Boost the resale value. Vehicles with worn-out paint simply don't command as much money as those that appear to be better maintained. If the paint looks good, the vehicle as a whole is probably in better shape and more attractive to a potential buyer.

Top Car Polish Brands

Chemical Guys

Chemical Guys is located in Los Angeles, California, and known for producing excellent car care products, many of which are eco-friendly. Car enthusiasts have been using its polishes, shampoos, and other detailing accessories for years. Two of its bestsellers are the All-In-One Polish + Shine + Sealant and the Line Polish and Compound Kit.

Meguiar’s

Meguiar's, located in Irvine, Calif., has been in the car care business since 1901. Whether you need polish, hybrid ceramic wax, a surface clay kit, or tire foam, there's a good chance Meguiar's has what you need. One of its top sellers is Ultimate Polish.

Car Guys

The online-based Car Guys commits to making non-toxic and biodegradable car care products. All of its waxes, sealants, wheel cleaners and other products are made in America. One of its most popular products is the Hybrid Wax/Polish Sealant.

Car Polish Pricing

Under $20: At this price, you can find a variety of high-quality polishes that get the job done. Formulations vary a lot in their abrasiveness, so double check the bottle to ensure you have the right match for your car’s paintwork.

$20-$40: The mid-range of car polishes is found here. Some polishes come as a set with an applicator, saving you some money on accessories.

Above $50: Mostly professional products and sets are sold in this price range. The quality of the products doesn't vary much from the mid-range, but you'll likely get more polish for the price.

Key Features

Formulation

Not all formulas are suitable for all paint jobs. Some products are basic car polishes without any silicones, waxes, and additives. As a result, you need to use wax and sealant in addition to the polish. Other products are a polish and wax in one container, which can save you time and effort. Just keep in mind that separate polish, wax, and sealant steps do a better job of protecting your vehicle than all-in-one items.

Abrasiveness

Today's car polishing formulas contain abrasives that break down into tiny particles when you buff the product into the paint. The abrasive elements get finer and finer the more you work the polish into the finish. While most polishes are suitable for most vehicles, it's smart to check the level of abrasiveness to make sure it's safe for your needs.

Application

Ultimately you decide how to apply the polish on your vehicle; however, some products are more effective when used with a mechanical buffer versus a microfiber cloth. Paste products, for example, are more challenging to apply by hand. Liquids are much easier to work with, but they are less effective when it comes to filling scratches.

Other Considerations

Bottle/packaging size: Do you plan on polishing more than one vehicle? Do you want to polish your car or truck several times a year? It's wise to choose a product that can accommodate the amount of polishing you plan on doing. However, if you choose a bottle that's too large, it may deteriorate in the packaging before you have a chance to use it.

Car manufacturer: The hardness of your paint, and thereby the strength of polish you'll need, is dependent on the car's manufacturer. European cars, especially German models, tend to use harder paints and may require more abrasive formulations; Japanese-made cars commonly use softer paints. In the end, the paint hardness will determine how abrasive the polish needs to be and how hard you need to work it into the body.

Car color: Consider the color of your vehicle when choosing a polish because light-colored cars are better at accommodating more abrasive formulas and tougher polishing pads. If your vehicle is on the darker side, it's better to choose a less-abrasive product. Always read the specs so you don't inadvertently damage the finish.

Type of paint: The type of automotive paint your car has will influence how you can safely polish it. Solid color finishes can usually withstand almost any polishing product, so long as it's not too abrasive. Metallic and pearlescent paints, however, show swirl marks from polishing more readily, so be cautious with your technique and polish selection. Likewise, matte paint can't be polished with normal abrasives since these cause glossy patches on the surface.

