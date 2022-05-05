Save $180 on a Schuberth Helmet From J&P Cycles and More Moto Deals
Motorcycle Safety Month is the perfect time to remember that we dress for the fall, not the ride.
About nine years ago, I was involved in a miracle. I was T-boned while riding my Honda Bros 400 in Dublin, Ireland, by a beige 1988 E-Class weighing nearly two tons. The miracle wasn’t the crash; it was that after somersaulting over the handlebars wearing just a helmet for protection, I was OK. Well, my bike was written off and I had some bruises and a few cuts, but I was fine. That incident was an anomaly, a wake-up call, and also the last time I rode in the city without full protective gear.
It’s Motorcycle Safety Month and a good time for all motorcyclists to ask themselves if their gear is protecting them as well as it should. Motorcycle safety is something I care about passionately, so it delights me to bring you the best motorcycle safety gear deals from across the web today.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Check out these deals and wrap yourself for the road:
- J&P Cycles Up to 50 Percent off Motorcycle Parts and Gear
- Schuberth C3 Lite Modular Helmet for $349 at J&P Cycles
- Schuberth SR2 Wildcard Yellow Full-Face Helmet for $719.20 at J&P Cycles
- Dainese Racing 3 D-Air Perforated Jacket for $909.97 at RevZilla
- Dainese Agile Perforated Leather Jacket for $399.96 at RevZilla
- Firstgear Kilimanjaro Women’s Jacket for $293.95 at RevZilla
- Alpinestars Hyper Drystar Pants for $219.95 at RevZilla
- Rokker RokkerTech Straight Jeans for $350 at RevZilla
- Iron Workers Iron Women’s Jeans for $79.99
- Klim Induction Gloves for $99.99 at Revzilla
- Alpinestars SP-8 v2 Gloves for $79.95 at RevZilla
- Alpinestars Stella SP-8 v2 Gloves for $79.95 at RevZilla
- Rev’It Monster 2 Gloves for $109.99 at RevZilla
- Harley-Davidson Hagerman Motorcycle Boot for $137.99 at Amazon
- TCX Rush Waterproof Boots for $99 at RevZilla
MORE TO READ
Related
Save 50 Percent at J&P Cycles and Discover Even More Deals at Amazon
It’s time to remember that life is good, especially on Wednesday.
Related
Save $100 on Cardo Freecom 4 Plus and More Unmissable Amazon Deals
Beat the Monday blues with the best automotive deals from across the web.
Related