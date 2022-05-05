The War Zone
The Drive

Save $180 on a Schuberth Helmet From J&P Cycles and More Moto Deals

Motorcycle Safety Month is the perfect time to remember that we dress for the fall, not the ride.

by
Robert Bacon
May 5, 2022 11:49 AM
Deals
Alpinestars SP-8 v2 Gloves, Schuberth SR2 Wildcard Yellow Full-Face Helmet, TCX Rush Waterproof Boots
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

About nine years ago, I was involved in a miracle. I was T-boned while riding my Honda Bros 400 in Dublin, Ireland, by a beige 1988 E-Class weighing nearly two tons. The miracle wasn’t the crash; it was that after somersaulting over the handlebars wearing just a helmet for protection, I was OK. Well, my bike was written off and I had some bruises and a few cuts, but I was fine. That incident was an anomaly, a wake-up call, and also the last time I rode in the city without full protective gear.

It’s Motorcycle Safety Month and a good time for all motorcyclists to ask themselves if their gear is protecting them as well as it should. Motorcycle safety is something I care about passionately, so it delights me to bring you the best motorcycle safety gear deals from across the web today.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Check out these deals and wrap yourself for the road:

The Garage

MORE TO READ

Save 50 Percent at J&P Cycles and Discover Even More Deals at Amazon

Related

Save 50 Percent at J&P Cycles and Discover Even More Deals at Amazon

It’s time to remember that life is good, especially on Wednesday.

Save $100 on Cardo Freecom 4 Plus and More Unmissable Amazon Deals

Related

Save $100 on Cardo Freecom 4 Plus and More Unmissable Amazon Deals

Beat the Monday blues with the best automotive deals from across the web.

Save $600 on a Sony A7R III and More Camera Deals at Amazon and Adorama

Related

Save $600 on a Sony A7R III and More Camera Deals at Amazon and Adorama

Snap up a camera deal, and the best photo of your wheels is soon to follow.