Citroen's Forgotten Group B Contender Could Now Be Yours

The car in question is being sold by auction house Artcurial. This isn't just one of the Citroen BX 4TC homologation models for the road, either. This is a BX 4TC Evolution, one of the actual Group B competition vehicles piloted by rally driver Jean-Claude Andruet. Reportedly, the car is still in great condition, with Andruet stating "The gearbox is very good... even though the car has been in the museum all these years."

Group B remains one of the most celebrated and awe-inspiring periods of rally history, almost four decades after its beginning in 1982. Automakers dueled with turbocharged four-wheel-drive monsters with insane power figures and fender flares so large your mother would disapprove. Even Citroen got in on the action, bringing the exotic BX 4TC to the competition. Now, one of the exceedingly rare original rally cars could soon be yours.

The Citroen BX 4TC had a troubled upbringing, with the French automaker starting development in 1983, a year after Group B had already begun. Five prototypes were prepared with different concepts, with varying drivetrain layouts and even a proper bespoke spaceframe design. However, with the rally program strapped for cash, Citroen elected to go with a front-engined design based on a monocoque chassis featuring a fuel-injected, turbocharged version of the rather old Chrysler 180 engine.

The result was a car that simply didn't have the right underpinnings to keep up with the rest. By the time it entered competition in 1986, rivals had already moved on to lightweight mid-engined designs, compared to the French design with a heavy iron-block engine mounted way up near the headlights.

The BX 4TC weighed in at 1150 kg, a full 190 kg above the 960 kg minimum weight limit in Group B. Other cars in the class, with spaceframe designs clad with composite bodywork, managed much closer to this figure. If the weight penalty wasn't bad enough, it was also underpowered, sporting only 380 horsepower, well below the 500 horsepower or more of cars like the Lancia Delta S4 or the cutting-edge Ford RS200.