The Ultra-Light, 354-HP Ariel Atom 4 Finally Lands in North America

What started out as an innovative concept built on an exoskeleton chassis in 1996 became the production Ariel Atom by 2000, first powered by a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter Rover K-series engine. For the Ariel Atom 2, the British company moved on to a supercharged Honda engine, tuning it further for the Atom 3 and 3.5R. The ultra-limited Atom 500 featured a 3.0-liter John Hartley-designed V8 engine and the 3S switched to Honda turbo lumps for America, while the European-spec Ariel Atom 4 launched in 2018 at Goodwood, powered by the 2.0-liter Type R engine with three-stage boost control as an option.

Now, the Atom 4 is ready to be enjoyed in the United States as well, built in South Boston, Virginia, and offered with 324 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque as standard. Or, if you're really wanting that extra kick, Honda's K20C i-VTEC turbo boosted to 354 horsepower is available as an option.